Luxury living can now be yours in this completely renovated unit at Regency House! Not a detail was forgotten. Entertain in the gourmet kitchen that boasts Sub-Zero fridge, built-in microwave, two built-in convection ovens, five burner cook top, two-drawer dishwasher, custom cabinets and eight person seating breakfast bar. Spectacular lake views from every room. 4” crown molding throughout. Cream city brick. All new windows. Solar shades. Beautifully hand painted walls. Wet bar with wine fridge and storage cabinets. Master bedroom with built-ins and spacious walk-in closet with laundry room. Master bathroom with dual vanities, hot towel bar and oversized walk-in spa shower. Guest bedroom has two closets, built-in bookcases and full bathroom. Large powder room. Amenities include: 24 hr concierge, on-site manager, outdoor pool, fitness center and rooftop deck.

The Breakdown

Address: 929 N. Astor St., #1906

Size: 2,030 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 1968

Price: $850,000

Taxes: $12,981.52

Fees: $1,276/Month

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 90

MLS#: 1698298

