If you want a downtown condo that is in the heart of the action this is the place for you! Spectacular river and city views from this Third Ward Condo! Over 2,300 square feet of living space. Many windows throughout give an abundance of natural sunlight. It has hickory wood floors, multiple balconies and in-unit laundry. Kitchen features custom cabinets, granite countertops, a tiled backsplash and stainless appliances. French doors lead to bonus family room with a built in bar with wine fridge and one of the private balconies. Two indoor parking spaces included. Take a stroll on the riverwalk or walk to restaurants, boutiques and the Public Market, all in the Third Ward.

The Breakdown

Address: 102 N. Water St., #503

Size: 2,341 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 7

Year Built: 2008

Price: $719,000

Taxes: $14,438

Fees: $665/Month

Parking: 2 indoor parking spots

Walk Score: 95

MLS#: 1697345

