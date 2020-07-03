Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

COVID-19 Spread Keeps Accelerating in Wisconsin

15-days of positive case rate trend climbing.

By - Jul 3rd, 2020 06:19 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Data released Friday afternoon by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that COVID-19’s spread continues to accelerate across Wisconsin.

It was the fourth straight day the state recorded over 500 new cases of the disease, only the second time the state has gone four days in a row with case totals that high.

DHS reported that 10,186 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, snapping a three-day streak of over 12,000 tests. From the tests processed, 579 new cases were confirmed, bringing the outbreak total to 30,317.

Friday’s positive case rate, the percentage of tests that came back positive, was 5.68 percent.

Friday marks the 15th straight day that the two-week average climbed. The figure now stands at 4.57 percent. The seven-day average is 5.1 percent.

Public health officials have looked for the figures to trend downward as evidence of sufficient testing and a slowing spread of the disease.

DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

DHS reported Friday afternoon that 36 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, above the 30-day average of 29. The number of people actively hospitalized increased to 244, but is still near the lowest figure recorded since early April.

A total of 793 Wisconsin residents have now died from COVID-19, an increase of three over the prior day.

According to DHS data, 1,239 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,220.8) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,142.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,130.5). Racine County has 1,122.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,119.3).

Kenosha (919), Walworth (631), Rock (554.5), Dodge (542.3), Lafayette (442.2), Forest (432.5), Trempealeau (428), La Crosse (421.7), Dane (410.5) and Winnebago (407.2) are the only other counties with more than 350 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 524.7 (up from 514.6 yesterday)

There are currently 983 ventilators and 341 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 943 ventilators and 393 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 7/3/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/3/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,555 12%
Never hospitalized 17,745 59%
Unknown 9,017 30%
Total 30,317 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 7/3/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 7/3/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 7/3/2020 Deaths as of 7/3/2020
<10 1,010 29 2 0
10-19 2,364 52 3 0
20-29 7,091 211 26 8
30-39 5,284 300 37 8
40-49 4,648 425 91 24
50-59 4,209 593 136 60
60-69 2,808 728 211 134
70-79 1,489 622 155 206
80-89 947 429 77 199
90+ 467 166 30 157
Total 30,317 3,555 768 796

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 7/3/2020 Negative as of 7/3/2020 Deaths as of 7/3/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/3/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/3/2020
Adams 23 1,551 2 114.6 9%
Ashland 3 828 0 19.1 0%
Barron 36 3,798 1 79.6 3%
Bayfield 3 1,110 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,968 32,647 42 1142.5 1%
Buffalo 8 1,015 2 60.8 25%
Burnett 3 914 1 19.7 33%
Calumet 113 3,610 2 226.9 2%
Chippewa 95 5,190 0 149.3 0%
Clark 82 2,206 7 237.7 9%
Columbia 91 6,069 1 159.8 1%
Crawford 39 2,442 0 239.4 0%
Dane 2,175 71,167 32 410.5 1%
Dodge 476 10,985 5 542.3 1%
Door 45 2,868 3 164.0 7%
Douglas 39 2,409 0 89.9 0%
Dunn 41 3,602 0 92.1 0%
Eau Claire 263 8,418 1 255.4 0%
Florence 3 430 0 69.2 0%
Fond du Lac 314 10,312 6 306.9 2%
Forest 39 591 3 432.5 8%
Grant 165 5,743 13 318.4 8%
Green 93 3,016 1 252.3 1%
Green Lake 35 1,727 0 186.6 0%
Iowa 33 2,508 0 139.7 0%
Iron 7 385 1 122.5 14%
Jackson 27 2,701 1 131.7 4%
Jefferson 260 6,942 4 307.1 2%
Juneau 42 2,939 1 159.0 2%
Kenosha 1,547 18,010 44 919.0 3%
Kewaunee 61 1,540 1 299.6 2%
La Crosse 497 12,553 0 421.7 0%
Lafayette 74 1,382 0 442.2 0%
Langlade 11 1,384 0 57.4 0%
Lincoln 12 1,789 0 43.1 0%
Manitowoc 104 6,383 1 131.0 1%
Marathon 189 7,048 1 139.7 1%
Marinette 64 4,442 3 157.9 5%
Marquette 17 1,136 1 111.8 6%
Menominee 7 1,230 0 152.9 0%
Milwaukee 11,823 109,243 391 1239.0 3%
Monroe 73 4,674 1 160.4 1%
Oconto 62 3,694 0 165.1 0%
Oneida 20 2,533 0 56.6 0%
Outagamie 508 15,910 9 275.0 2%
Ozaukee 242 7,142 15 274.1 6%
Pepin 1 564 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 72 2,768 0 173.1 0%
Polk 59 3,768 1 136.1 2%
Portage 168 5,540 0 238.0 0%
Price 2 964 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,194 27,301 65 1122.8 3%
Richland 15 1,572 4 85.5 27%
Rock 897 15,747 24 554.5 3%
Rusk 11 794 0 77.6 0%
Sauk 117 7,157 3 184.0 3%
Sawyer 12 1,849 0 73.3 0%
Shawano 81 4,102 0 197.5 0%
Sheboygan 223 8,989 4 193.6 2%
St. Croix 191 6,422 1 217.3 1%
Taylor 16 1,042 0 78.6 0%
Trempealeau 126 3,447 0 428.0 0%
Vernon 38 2,473 0 124.5 0%
Vilas 10 1,227 0 46.3 0%
Walworth 650 9,485 18 631.0 3%
Washburn 4 1,167 0 25.5 0%
Washington 411 9,557 16 305.5 4%
Waukesha 1,272 27,520 39 318.9 3%
Waupaca 122 5,026 10 237.2 8%
Waushara 32 3,636 0 132.7 0%
Winnebago 692 17,994 13 407.2 2%
Wood 69 5,226 1 94.2 1%
Total 30,317 573,553 796 524.7 3%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us