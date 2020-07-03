COVID-19 Spread Keeps Accelerating in Wisconsin
15-days of positive case rate trend climbing.
Data released Friday afternoon by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that COVID-19’s spread continues to accelerate across Wisconsin.
It was the fourth straight day the state recorded over 500 new cases of the disease, only the second time the state has gone four days in a row with case totals that high.
DHS reported that 10,186 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, snapping a three-day streak of over 12,000 tests. From the tests processed, 579 new cases were confirmed, bringing the outbreak total to 30,317.
Friday’s positive case rate, the percentage of tests that came back positive, was 5.68 percent.
Friday marks the 15th straight day that the two-week average climbed. The figure now stands at 4.57 percent. The seven-day average is 5.1 percent.
Public health officials have looked for the figures to trend downward as evidence of sufficient testing and a slowing spread of the disease.
DHS reports that 79 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.
DHS reported Friday afternoon that 36 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, above the 30-day average of 29. The number of people actively hospitalized increased to 244, but is still near the lowest figure recorded since early April.
A total of 793 Wisconsin residents have now died from COVID-19, an increase of three over the prior day.
According to DHS data, 1,239 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,220.8) since the outbreak began. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,142.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,130.5). Racine County has 1,122.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,119.3).
Kenosha (919), Walworth (631), Rock (554.5), Dodge (542.3), Lafayette (442.2), Forest (432.5), Trempealeau (428), La Crosse (421.7), Dane (410.5) and Winnebago (407.2) are the only other counties with more than 350 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 524.7 (up from 514.6 yesterday)
There are currently 983 ventilators and 341 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 943 ventilators and 393 ICU beds as available.
Charts and Maps
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 7/3/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 7/3/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|3,555
|12%
|Never hospitalized
|17,745
|59%
|Unknown
|9,017
|30%
|Total
|30,317
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 7/3/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 7/3/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 7/3/2020
|Deaths as of 7/3/2020
|<10
|1,010
|29
|2
|0
|10-19
|2,364
|52
|3
|0
|20-29
|7,091
|211
|26
|8
|30-39
|5,284
|300
|37
|8
|40-49
|4,648
|425
|91
|24
|50-59
|4,209
|593
|136
|60
|60-69
|2,808
|728
|211
|134
|70-79
|1,489
|622
|155
|206
|80-89
|947
|429
|77
|199
|90+
|467
|166
|30
|157
|Total
|30,317
|3,555
|768
|796
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 7/3/2020
|Negative as of 7/3/2020
|Deaths as of 7/3/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 7/3/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 7/3/2020
|Adams
|23
|1,551
|2
|114.6
|9%
|Ashland
|3
|828
|0
|19.1
|0%
|Barron
|36
|3,798
|1
|79.6
|3%
|Bayfield
|3
|1,110
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|2,968
|32,647
|42
|1142.5
|1%
|Buffalo
|8
|1,015
|2
|60.8
|25%
|Burnett
|3
|914
|1
|19.7
|33%
|Calumet
|113
|3,610
|2
|226.9
|2%
|Chippewa
|95
|5,190
|0
|149.3
|0%
|Clark
|82
|2,206
|7
|237.7
|9%
|Columbia
|91
|6,069
|1
|159.8
|1%
|Crawford
|39
|2,442
|0
|239.4
|0%
|Dane
|2,175
|71,167
|32
|410.5
|1%
|Dodge
|476
|10,985
|5
|542.3
|1%
|Door
|45
|2,868
|3
|164.0
|7%
|Douglas
|39
|2,409
|0
|89.9
|0%
|Dunn
|41
|3,602
|0
|92.1
|0%
|Eau Claire
|263
|8,418
|1
|255.4
|0%
|Florence
|3
|430
|0
|69.2
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|314
|10,312
|6
|306.9
|2%
|Forest
|39
|591
|3
|432.5
|8%
|Grant
|165
|5,743
|13
|318.4
|8%
|Green
|93
|3,016
|1
|252.3
|1%
|Green Lake
|35
|1,727
|0
|186.6
|0%
|Iowa
|33
|2,508
|0
|139.7
|0%
|Iron
|7
|385
|1
|122.5
|14%
|Jackson
|27
|2,701
|1
|131.7
|4%
|Jefferson
|260
|6,942
|4
|307.1
|2%
|Juneau
|42
|2,939
|1
|159.0
|2%
|Kenosha
|1,547
|18,010
|44
|919.0
|3%
|Kewaunee
|61
|1,540
|1
|299.6
|2%
|La Crosse
|497
|12,553
|0
|421.7
|0%
|Lafayette
|74
|1,382
|0
|442.2
|0%
|Langlade
|11
|1,384
|0
|57.4
|0%
|Lincoln
|12
|1,789
|0
|43.1
|0%
|Manitowoc
|104
|6,383
|1
|131.0
|1%
|Marathon
|189
|7,048
|1
|139.7
|1%
|Marinette
|64
|4,442
|3
|157.9
|5%
|Marquette
|17
|1,136
|1
|111.8
|6%
|Menominee
|7
|1,230
|0
|152.9
|0%
|Milwaukee
|11,823
|109,243
|391
|1239.0
|3%
|Monroe
|73
|4,674
|1
|160.4
|1%
|Oconto
|62
|3,694
|0
|165.1
|0%
|Oneida
|20
|2,533
|0
|56.6
|0%
|Outagamie
|508
|15,910
|9
|275.0
|2%
|Ozaukee
|242
|7,142
|15
|274.1
|6%
|Pepin
|1
|564
|0
|13.8
|0%
|Pierce
|72
|2,768
|0
|173.1
|0%
|Polk
|59
|3,768
|1
|136.1
|2%
|Portage
|168
|5,540
|0
|238.0
|0%
|Price
|2
|964
|0
|14.8
|0%
|Racine
|2,194
|27,301
|65
|1122.8
|3%
|Richland
|15
|1,572
|4
|85.5
|27%
|Rock
|897
|15,747
|24
|554.5
|3%
|Rusk
|11
|794
|0
|77.6
|0%
|Sauk
|117
|7,157
|3
|184.0
|3%
|Sawyer
|12
|1,849
|0
|73.3
|0%
|Shawano
|81
|4,102
|0
|197.5
|0%
|Sheboygan
|223
|8,989
|4
|193.6
|2%
|St. Croix
|191
|6,422
|1
|217.3
|1%
|Taylor
|16
|1,042
|0
|78.6
|0%
|Trempealeau
|126
|3,447
|0
|428.0
|0%
|Vernon
|38
|2,473
|0
|124.5
|0%
|Vilas
|10
|1,227
|0
|46.3
|0%
|Walworth
|650
|9,485
|18
|631.0
|3%
|Washburn
|4
|1,167
|0
|25.5
|0%
|Washington
|411
|9,557
|16
|305.5
|4%
|Waukesha
|1,272
|27,520
|39
|318.9
|3%
|Waupaca
|122
|5,026
|10
|237.2
|8%
|Waushara
|32
|3,636
|0
|132.7
|0%
|Winnebago
|692
|17,994
|13
|407.2
|2%
|Wood
|69
|5,226
|1
|94.2
|1%
|Total
|30,317
|573,553
|796
|524.7
|3%
