CVS Health Opens 4 New COVID-19 Testing Sites
All drive-throughs, all on south side of the city, suburbs.
On Friday, June 26, CVS Health opened four new test sites in Milwaukee expanding its coronavirus testing program.
The services are offered to both insured and uninsured patients, with no out-of-pocket costs. The locations include the following CVS Pharmacy drive-throughs:
- 3860 S. 27th St.
- 1316 W. Forest Home Ave.
- 5220 W. Rawson Ave. in Franklin
- 5740 S. Packard Ave. in Cudahy
Patients must register in advance to schedule an appointment.
They will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-through window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, according to a news release.
A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days, the release says.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- CVS Health Opens 4 New COVID-19 Testing Sites - Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service - Jun 27th, 2020
- WI Daily: COVID-19 Cases Increase As Testing Falls in Wisconsin - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 27th, 2020
- Milwaukee Increases Bar Capacity to 50% As Cases Spike Statewide - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 27th, 2020
- Will COVID-19 Vaccine be a Silver Bullet? - Shamane Mills - Jun 27th, 2020
- A COVID-19 Case Spike May Merit Bar Limits, Sen. Johnson Says - Shawn Johnson - Jun 26th, 2020
- WI Daily: COVID-19 Spread Accelerating in Wisconsin - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 26th, 2020
- County Seeing Uptick in Positive COVID-19 Tests - Graham Kilmer - Jun 26th, 2020
- The City of Milwaukee Moves Forward into Phase 4 of its COVID-19 Orders - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Jun 26th, 2020
- DNR Hunter Safety Classes Resume July 13 - Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources - Jun 26th, 2020
- Clean Energy Jobs Hard Hit by Pandemic - Danielle Kaeding - Jun 26th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
-
MPS Didn’t End Every Police ProgramJun 23rd, 2020 by Sam Woods
-
Milwaukee County Headed for Record Overdoses in 2020Jun 19th, 2020 by Edgar Mendez
-
Pandemic, Protests Contributing to Mental Health CrisisJun 19th, 2020 by Edgar Mendez