CVS Health Opens 4 New COVID-19 Testing Sites

All drive-throughs, all on south side of the city, suburbs.

By , Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service - Jun 27th, 2020 03:45 pm
CVS Health is opening four new coronavirus testing sties in Milwaukee. Photo provided by CVS Health.

On Friday, June 26, CVS Health opened four new test sites in Milwaukee expanding its coronavirus testing program.

The services are offered to both insured and uninsured patients, with no out-of-pocket costs. The locations include the following CVS Pharmacy drive-throughs:

  • 3860 S. 27th St.
  • 1316 W. Forest Home Ave.
  • 5220 W. Rawson Ave. in Franklin
  • 5740 S. Packard Ave. in Cudahy

Patients must register in advance to schedule an appointment.

They will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-through window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, according to a news release.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days, the release says.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.

