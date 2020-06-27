CVS Health Opens 4 New COVID-19 Testing Sites

All drive-throughs, all on south side of the city, suburbs.

On Friday, June 26, CVS Health opened four new test sites in Milwaukee expanding its coronavirus testing program.

The services are offered to both insured and uninsured patients, with no out-of-pocket costs. The locations include the following CVS Pharmacy drive-throughs:

3860 S. 27th St.

1316 W. Forest Home Ave.

5220 W. Rawson Ave. in Franklin

5740 S. Packard Ave. in Cudahy

Patients must register in advance to schedule an appointment.

They will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-through window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, according to a news release.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days, the release says.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.