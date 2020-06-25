Rate of new cases is increasing while testing holds steady.

For the first time since May, Wisconsin has recorded back-to-back days where greater than four percent of COVID-19 tests have returned a positive result.

The benchmark comes as the positive case rate has increased over the past two weeks.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 4.13 percent of the 11,222 tests processed in the past 24 hours were positive, indicating a newly-confirmed case of the disease. A total of 464 Wisconsin residents, the greatest total since June 4th, were confirmed to have the disease over the past 24 hours according to data released Thursday afternoon, bumping the cumulative total to 26,227.

The seven-day positive case rate now stands at 3.51 percent, with the 14-day positive rate at 3.14 percent. The seven-day figure now exceeds all values reported since June 5th, the 14-day figure is still below the most recent high of 3.30 percent recorded on June 11th.

The number of people actively hospitalized increased to 247 and has now grown by six over the past week, but is still near a low last seen in the first days of April. A total of 27 people were newly admitted for hospitalization in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 32.

The death toll from the virus increased to 766, an increase of nine over the day prior.

DHS reports that 78 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

According to DHS data, 1,118.6 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,105). Racine County has 1,087 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,081.9). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,038.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,024.3).

Kenosha (855.5), Walworth (530), Dodge (507), Rock (506.3), Forest (421.4), Winnebago (373.1), Lafayette (370.5) and Trempealeau (353.3) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 453.9 (up from 445.9).

There are currently 960 ventilators and 317 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 941 ventilators and 399 ICU beds as available.

For more on the spread of the disease, see the new 14-day localized dashboard released by DHS on Tuesday.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/25/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/25/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,326 13% Never hospitalized 15,362 59% Unknown 7,539 29% Total 26,227 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/25/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/25/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/25/2020 Deaths as of 6/25/2020 <10 853 25 2 0 10-19 1,977 50 3 0 20-29 5,510 180 25 8 30-39 4,698 268 36 8 40-49 4,156 400 89 23 50-59 3,757 559 129 58 60-69 2,564 692 202 127 70-79 1,376 589 146 200 80-89 885 409 74 191 90+ 451 154 28 151 Total 26,227 3,326 734 766

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county