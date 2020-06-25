Upward Trend in COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin Continues
Rate of new cases is increasing while testing holds steady.
For the first time since May, Wisconsin has recorded back-to-back days where greater than four percent of COVID-19 tests have returned a positive result.
The benchmark comes as the positive case rate has increased over the past two weeks.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 4.13 percent of the 11,222 tests processed in the past 24 hours were positive, indicating a newly-confirmed case of the disease. A total of 464 Wisconsin residents, the greatest total since June 4th, were confirmed to have the disease over the past 24 hours according to data released Thursday afternoon, bumping the cumulative total to 26,227.
The seven-day positive case rate now stands at 3.51 percent, with the 14-day positive rate at 3.14 percent. The seven-day figure now exceeds all values reported since June 5th, the 14-day figure is still below the most recent high of 3.30 percent recorded on June 11th.
The death toll from the virus increased to 766, an increase of nine over the day prior.
DHS reports that 78 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.
According to DHS data, 1,118.6 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,105). Racine County has 1,087 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,081.9). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,038.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,024.3).
Kenosha (855.5), Walworth (530), Dodge (507), Rock (506.3), Forest (421.4), Winnebago (373.1), Lafayette (370.5) and Trempealeau (353.3) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 453.9 (up from 445.9).
There are currently 960 ventilators and 317 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 941 ventilators and 399 ICU beds as available.
For more on the spread of the disease, see the new 14-day localized dashboard released by DHS on Tuesday.
Charts and Maps
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 6/25/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/25/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|3,326
|13%
|Never hospitalized
|15,362
|59%
|Unknown
|7,539
|29%
|Total
|26,227
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 6/25/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 6/25/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 6/25/2020
|Deaths as of 6/25/2020
|<10
|853
|25
|2
|0
|10-19
|1,977
|50
|3
|0
|20-29
|5,510
|180
|25
|8
|30-39
|4,698
|268
|36
|8
|40-49
|4,156
|400
|89
|23
|50-59
|3,757
|559
|129
|58
|60-69
|2,564
|692
|202
|127
|70-79
|1,376
|589
|146
|200
|80-89
|885
|409
|74
|191
|90+
|451
|154
|28
|151
|Total
|26,227
|3,326
|734
|766
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 6/25/2020
|Negative as of 6/25/2020
|Deaths as of 6/25/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/25/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/25/2020
|Adams
|12
|1,383
|2
|59.8
|17%
|Ashland
|3
|710
|0
|19.1
|0%
|Barron
|32
|3,411
|0
|70.7
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|1,030
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|2,698
|30,189
|42
|1038.5
|2%
|Buffalo
|7
|927
|2
|53.2
|29%
|Burnett
|2
|796
|1
|13.1
|50%
|Calumet
|94
|3,146
|2
|188.7
|2%
|Chippewa
|76
|4,524
|0
|119.4
|0%
|Clark
|64
|1,969
|6
|185.6
|9%
|Columbia
|74
|4,790
|1
|129.9
|1%
|Crawford
|32
|2,287
|0
|196.5
|0%
|Dane
|1,324
|58,437
|32
|249.9
|2%
|Dodge
|445
|9,245
|5
|507.0
|1%
|Door
|40
|2,622
|3
|145.8
|8%
|Douglas
|20
|2,092
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Dunn
|33
|3,249
|0
|74.2
|0%
|Eau Claire
|176
|7,586
|1
|170.9
|1%
|Florence
|3
|368
|0
|69.2
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|299
|9,034
|6
|292.2
|2%
|Forest
|38
|504
|3
|421.4
|8%
|Grant
|136
|5,032
|12
|262.4
|9%
|Green
|83
|2,699
|1
|225.2
|1%
|Green Lake
|26
|1,589
|0
|138.6
|0%
|Iowa
|25
|2,104
|0
|105.8
|0%
|Iron
|2
|343
|1
|35.0
|50%
|Jackson
|26
|2,255
|1
|126.8
|4%
|Jefferson
|201
|5,983
|4
|237.4
|2%
|Juneau
|31
|2,348
|1
|117.3
|3%
|Kenosha
|1,440
|15,856
|41
|855.5
|3%
|Kewaunee
|49
|1,379
|1
|240.7
|2%
|La Crosse
|343
|10,519
|0
|291.0
|0%
|Lafayette
|62
|1,134
|0
|370.5
|0%
|Langlade
|8
|1,247
|0
|41.7
|0%
|Lincoln
|8
|1,476
|0
|28.7
|0%
|Manitowoc
|81
|5,538
|1
|102.0
|1%
|Marathon
|137
|6,203
|1
|101.3
|1%
|Marinette
|48
|4,082
|3
|118.4
|6%
|Marquette
|10
|1,006
|1
|65.8
|10%
|Menominee
|4
|1,068
|0
|87.4
|0%
|Milwaukee
|10,674
|98,103
|381
|1118.6
|4%
|Monroe
|57
|4,227
|1
|125.3
|2%
|Oconto
|51
|3,097
|0
|135.8
|0%
|Oneida
|17
|2,147
|0
|48.1
|0%
|Outagamie
|428
|13,965
|8
|231.7
|2%
|Ozaukee
|212
|5,919
|15
|240.1
|7%
|Pepin
|1
|518
|0
|13.8
|0%
|Pierce
|60
|2,422
|0
|144.2
|0%
|Polk
|41
|3,227
|1
|94.6
|2%
|Portage
|107
|4,988
|0
|151.6
|0%
|Price
|2
|877
|0
|14.8
|0%
|Racine
|2,124
|23,801
|61
|1087.0
|3%
|Richland
|15
|1,413
|4
|85.5
|27%
|Rock
|819
|14,356
|23
|506.3
|3%
|Rusk
|11
|709
|0
|77.6
|0%
|Sauk
|98
|6,267
|3
|154.1
|3%
|Sawyer
|10
|1,697
|0
|61.1
|0%
|Shawano
|73
|3,479
|0
|178.0
|0%
|Sheboygan
|189
|7,880
|4
|164.1
|2%
|St. Croix
|141
|5,496
|1
|160.4
|1%
|Taylor
|10
|924
|0
|49.1
|0%
|Trempealeau
|104
|3,163
|0
|353.3
|0%
|Vernon
|32
|2,218
|0
|104.9
|0%
|Vilas
|10
|1,035
|0
|46.3
|0%
|Walworth
|546
|7,826
|18
|530.0
|3%
|Washburn
|4
|1,068
|0
|25.5
|0%
|Washington
|335
|8,113
|15
|249.0
|4%
|Waukesha
|1,069
|21,858
|38
|268.0
|4%
|Waupaca
|101
|4,620
|6
|196.3
|6%
|Waushara
|20
|2,471
|0
|82.9
|0%
|Winnebago
|634
|15,993
|11
|373.1
|2%
|Wood
|37
|4,524
|1
|50.5
|3%
|Total
|26,227
|498,561
|766
|453.9
|3%
