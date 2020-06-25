Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Upward Trend in COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin Continues

Rate of new cases is increasing while testing holds steady.

By - Jun 25th, 2020 06:13 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

For the first time since May, Wisconsin has recorded back-to-back days where greater than four percent of COVID-19 tests have returned a positive result.

The benchmark comes as the positive case rate has increased over the past two weeks.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 4.13 percent of the 11,222 tests processed in the past 24 hours were positive, indicating a newly-confirmed case of the disease. A total of 464 Wisconsin residents, the greatest total since June 4th, were confirmed to have the disease over the past 24 hours according to data released Thursday afternoon, bumping the cumulative total to 26,227.

The seven-day positive case rate now stands at 3.51 percent, with the 14-day positive rate at 3.14 percent. The seven-day figure now exceeds all values reported since June 5th, the 14-day figure is still below the most recent high of 3.30 percent recorded on June 11th.

The number of people actively hospitalized increased to 247 and has now grown by six over the past week, but is still near a low last seen in the first days of April. A total of 27 people were newly admitted for hospitalization in the past 24 hours, below the 30-day average of 32.

The death toll from the virus increased to 766, an increase of nine over the day prior.

DHS reports that 78 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have “recovered,” as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

According to DHS data, 1,118.6 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (up from 1,105). Racine County has 1,087 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,081.9). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 1,038.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,024.3).

Kenosha (855.5), Walworth (530), Dodge (507), Rock (506.3), Forest (421.4), Winnebago (373.1), Lafayette (370.5) and Trempealeau (353.3) are the only other counties with more than 300 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 453.9 (up from 445.9).

There are currently 960 ventilators and 317 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 941 ventilators and 399 ICU beds as available.

For more on the spread of the disease, see the new 14-day localized dashboard released by DHS on Tuesday.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/25/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/25/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,326 13%
Never hospitalized 15,362 59%
Unknown 7,539 29%
Total 26,227 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/25/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/25/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/25/2020 Deaths as of 6/25/2020
<10 853 25 2 0
10-19 1,977 50 3 0
20-29 5,510 180 25 8
30-39 4,698 268 36 8
40-49 4,156 400 89 23
50-59 3,757 559 129 58
60-69 2,564 692 202 127
70-79 1,376 589 146 200
80-89 885 409 74 191
90+ 451 154 28 151
Total 26,227 3,326 734 766

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/25/2020 Negative as of 6/25/2020 Deaths as of 6/25/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/25/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/25/2020
Adams 12 1,383 2 59.8 17%
Ashland 3 710 0 19.1 0%
Barron 32 3,411 0 70.7 0%
Bayfield 3 1,030 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,698 30,189 42 1038.5 2%
Buffalo 7 927 2 53.2 29%
Burnett 2 796 1 13.1 50%
Calumet 94 3,146 2 188.7 2%
Chippewa 76 4,524 0 119.4 0%
Clark 64 1,969 6 185.6 9%
Columbia 74 4,790 1 129.9 1%
Crawford 32 2,287 0 196.5 0%
Dane 1,324 58,437 32 249.9 2%
Dodge 445 9,245 5 507.0 1%
Door 40 2,622 3 145.8 8%
Douglas 20 2,092 0 46.1 0%
Dunn 33 3,249 0 74.2 0%
Eau Claire 176 7,586 1 170.9 1%
Florence 3 368 0 69.2 0%
Fond du Lac 299 9,034 6 292.2 2%
Forest 38 504 3 421.4 8%
Grant 136 5,032 12 262.4 9%
Green 83 2,699 1 225.2 1%
Green Lake 26 1,589 0 138.6 0%
Iowa 25 2,104 0 105.8 0%
Iron 2 343 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 26 2,255 1 126.8 4%
Jefferson 201 5,983 4 237.4 2%
Juneau 31 2,348 1 117.3 3%
Kenosha 1,440 15,856 41 855.5 3%
Kewaunee 49 1,379 1 240.7 2%
La Crosse 343 10,519 0 291.0 0%
Lafayette 62 1,134 0 370.5 0%
Langlade 8 1,247 0 41.7 0%
Lincoln 8 1,476 0 28.7 0%
Manitowoc 81 5,538 1 102.0 1%
Marathon 137 6,203 1 101.3 1%
Marinette 48 4,082 3 118.4 6%
Marquette 10 1,006 1 65.8 10%
Menominee 4 1,068 0 87.4 0%
Milwaukee 10,674 98,103 381 1118.6 4%
Monroe 57 4,227 1 125.3 2%
Oconto 51 3,097 0 135.8 0%
Oneida 17 2,147 0 48.1 0%
Outagamie 428 13,965 8 231.7 2%
Ozaukee 212 5,919 15 240.1 7%
Pepin 1 518 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 60 2,422 0 144.2 0%
Polk 41 3,227 1 94.6 2%
Portage 107 4,988 0 151.6 0%
Price 2 877 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,124 23,801 61 1087.0 3%
Richland 15 1,413 4 85.5 27%
Rock 819 14,356 23 506.3 3%
Rusk 11 709 0 77.6 0%
Sauk 98 6,267 3 154.1 3%
Sawyer 10 1,697 0 61.1 0%
Shawano 73 3,479 0 178.0 0%
Sheboygan 189 7,880 4 164.1 2%
St. Croix 141 5,496 1 160.4 1%
Taylor 10 924 0 49.1 0%
Trempealeau 104 3,163 0 353.3 0%
Vernon 32 2,218 0 104.9 0%
Vilas 10 1,035 0 46.3 0%
Walworth 546 7,826 18 530.0 3%
Washburn 4 1,068 0 25.5 0%
Washington 335 8,113 15 249.0 4%
Waukesha 1,069 21,858 38 268.0 4%
Waupaca 101 4,620 6 196.3 6%
Waushara 20 2,471 0 82.9 0%
Winnebago 634 15,993 11 373.1 2%
Wood 37 4,524 1 50.5 3%
Total 26,227 498,561 766 453.9 3%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us