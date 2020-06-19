Jeramey Jannene
Over 24,000 COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin Since Outbreak Began

Hospitalizaton stays at nearly 80 day low of 241.

By - Jun 19th, 2020 04:37 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Over 24,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin according to figures released Friday afternoon by the Department of Health Services.

DHS reported an increase of 278 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 24,154.

But the figure doesn’t tell the whole story. The state health department reports that 77 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The totals only reflect the number of confirmed cases.

The number and percentage positive of new cases dropped after peaking at a two-week high yesterday. Friday’s positive rate was 2.50 percent, below the seven-day average of 2.75 percent and 14-day average of 2.69 percent.

For the second day in a row, there are 241 people hospitalized in Wisconsin with COVID-19 according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. That’s the lowest figure since the association first reported the figure on April 2nd (197). A total of 17 people were newly admitted in the past 24 hours, approximately half of the 30-day average.

The death toll from the disease climbed to 730 on Friday, with 11 newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. Approximately three percent of people with a confirmed case of the disease have died.

Racine County has 1057.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1050.7). Milwaukee County has 1,053.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,052.2). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 977 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 970).

Kenosha (831.7), Dodge (488.7), Rock (480.3), Walworth (473.7), Forest (377), Winnebago (340.7), Lafayette (292.8), Trempealeau (292.1) and Fond du Lac (271.7) are the only other counties with more than 250 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 413.2 (up from 405.9).

There are currently 951 ventilators and 320 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 939 ventilators and 405 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/19/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/19/2020
Ever hospitalized 3,177 13%
Never hospitalized 14,059 58%
Unknown 6,918 29%
Total 24,154 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/19/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/19/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/19/2020 Deaths as of 6/19/2020
<10 758 22 2 0
10-19 1,786 46 3 0
20-29 4,780 167 23 7
30-39 4,378 253 36 8
40-49 3,880 375 83 22
50-59 3,533 539 125 58
60-69 2,459 675 199 121
70-79 1,305 562 138 193
80-89 844 388 68 180
90+ 431 150 27 141
Total 24,154 3,177 704 730

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/19/2020 Negative as of 6/19/2020 Deaths as of 6/19/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/19/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/19/2020
Adams 10 1,216 2 49.8 20%
Ashland 3 642 0 19.1 0%
Barron 30 3,234 0 66.3 0%
Bayfield 3 817 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,538 27,995 39 977.0 2%
Buffalo 7 872 2 53.2 29%
Burnett 2 715 1 13.1 50%
Calumet 90 2,841 2 180.7 2%
Chippewa 65 4,114 0 102.1 0%
Clark 56 1,790 6 162.4 11%
Columbia 63 4,130 1 110.6 2%
Crawford 27 1,772 0 165.8 0%
Dane 1,034 51,062 32 195.2 3%
Dodge 429 8,358 5 488.7 1%
Door 40 2,418 3 145.8 8%
Douglas 20 1,944 0 46.1 0%
Dunn 29 3,025 0 65.2 0%
Eau Claire 151 6,826 0 146.6 0%
Florence 2 285 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 278 8,179 6 271.7 2%
Forest 34 450 2 377.0 6%
Grant 114 3,851 12 220.0 11%
Green 78 2,479 1 211.6 1%
Green Lake 24 1,489 0 128.0 0%
Iowa 18 1,851 0 76.2 0%
Iron 2 316 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 24 2,050 1 117.0 4%
Jefferson 168 5,226 4 198.5 2%
Juneau 27 2,170 1 102.2 4%
Kenosha 1,400 14,441 37 831.7 3%
Kewaunee 42 1,201 1 206.3 2%
La Crosse 203 8,741 0 172.3 0%
Lafayette 49 1,008 0 292.8 0%
Langlade 7 1,140 0 36.5 0%
Lincoln 8 1,348 0 28.7 0%
Manitowoc 58 4,853 1 73.0 2%
Marathon 101 5,564 1 74.7 1%
Marinette 42 3,792 3 103.6 7%
Marquette 9 917 1 59.2 11%
Menominee 4 985 0 87.4 0%
Milwaukee 10,049 89,128 362 1053.1 4%
Monroe 40 3,827 1 87.9 3%
Oconto 46 2,779 0 122.5 0%
Oneida 17 1,931 0 48.1 0%
Outagamie 377 12,756 8 204.1 2%
Ozaukee 201 5,391 15 227.7 7%
Pepin 1 487 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 57 2,213 0 137.0 0%
Polk 39 2,950 1 90.0 3%
Portage 87 4,555 0 123.2 0%
Price 2 795 0 14.8 0%
Racine 2,066 20,616 57 1057.3 3%
Richland 15 1,288 4 85.5 27%
Rock 777 13,298 23 480.3 3%
Rusk 10 633 0 70.5 0%
Sauk 90 5,581 3 141.5 3%
Sawyer 9 1,631 0 55.0 0%
Shawano 66 3,109 0 160.9 0%
Sheboygan 176 6,983 4 152.8 2%
St. Croix 122 4,915 1 138.8 1%
Taylor 8 827 0 39.3 0%
Trempealeau 86 2,906 0 292.1 0%
Vernon 29 2,016 0 95.0 0%
Vilas 10 925 0 46.3 0%
Walworth 488 7,037 18 473.7 4%
Washburn 4 1,001 0 25.5 0%
Washington 307 7,562 13 228.2 4%
Waukesha 972 17,588 38 243.7 4%
Waupaca 87 4,244 5 169.1 6%
Waushara 19 2,176 0 78.8 0%
Winnebago 579 13,783 10 340.7 2%
Wood 29 3,713 1 39.6 3%
Total 24,154 444,751 730 418.0 3%

