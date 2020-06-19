Over 24,000 COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin Since Outbreak Began
Hospitalizaton stays at nearly 80 day low of 241.
Over 24,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin according to figures released Friday afternoon by the Department of Health Services.
DHS reported an increase of 278 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 24,154.
But the figure doesn’t tell the whole story. The state health department reports that 77 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The totals only reflect the number of confirmed cases.
The number and percentage positive of new cases dropped after peaking at a two-week high yesterday. Friday’s positive rate was 2.50 percent, below the seven-day average of 2.75 percent and 14-day average of 2.69 percent.
The death toll from the disease climbed to 730 on Friday, with 11 newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. Approximately three percent of people with a confirmed case of the disease have died.
Racine County has 1057.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1050.7). Milwaukee County has 1,053.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,052.2). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 977 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 970).
Kenosha (831.7), Dodge (488.7), Rock (480.3), Walworth (473.7), Forest (377), Winnebago (340.7), Lafayette (292.8), Trempealeau (292.1) and Fond du Lac (271.7) are the only other counties with more than 250 cases per 100,000 presidents.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 413.2 (up from 405.9).
There are currently 951 ventilators and 320 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 939 ventilators and 405 ICU beds as available.
Charts and Maps
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitalization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 6/19/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/19/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|3,177
|13%
|Never hospitalized
|14,059
|58%
|Unknown
|6,918
|29%
|Total
|24,154
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 6/19/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 6/19/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 6/19/2020
|Deaths as of 6/19/2020
|<10
|758
|22
|2
|0
|10-19
|1,786
|46
|3
|0
|20-29
|4,780
|167
|23
|7
|30-39
|4,378
|253
|36
|8
|40-49
|3,880
|375
|83
|22
|50-59
|3,533
|539
|125
|58
|60-69
|2,459
|675
|199
|121
|70-79
|1,305
|562
|138
|193
|80-89
|844
|388
|68
|180
|90+
|431
|150
|27
|141
|Total
|24,154
|3,177
|704
|730
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 6/19/2020
|Negative as of 6/19/2020
|Deaths as of 6/19/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/19/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/19/2020
|Adams
|10
|1,216
|2
|49.8
|20%
|Ashland
|3
|642
|0
|19.1
|0%
|Barron
|30
|3,234
|0
|66.3
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|817
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|2,538
|27,995
|39
|977.0
|2%
|Buffalo
|7
|872
|2
|53.2
|29%
|Burnett
|2
|715
|1
|13.1
|50%
|Calumet
|90
|2,841
|2
|180.7
|2%
|Chippewa
|65
|4,114
|0
|102.1
|0%
|Clark
|56
|1,790
|6
|162.4
|11%
|Columbia
|63
|4,130
|1
|110.6
|2%
|Crawford
|27
|1,772
|0
|165.8
|0%
|Dane
|1,034
|51,062
|32
|195.2
|3%
|Dodge
|429
|8,358
|5
|488.7
|1%
|Door
|40
|2,418
|3
|145.8
|8%
|Douglas
|20
|1,944
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Dunn
|29
|3,025
|0
|65.2
|0%
|Eau Claire
|151
|6,826
|0
|146.6
|0%
|Florence
|2
|285
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|278
|8,179
|6
|271.7
|2%
|Forest
|34
|450
|2
|377.0
|6%
|Grant
|114
|3,851
|12
|220.0
|11%
|Green
|78
|2,479
|1
|211.6
|1%
|Green Lake
|24
|1,489
|0
|128.0
|0%
|Iowa
|18
|1,851
|0
|76.2
|0%
|Iron
|2
|316
|1
|35.0
|50%
|Jackson
|24
|2,050
|1
|117.0
|4%
|Jefferson
|168
|5,226
|4
|198.5
|2%
|Juneau
|27
|2,170
|1
|102.2
|4%
|Kenosha
|1,400
|14,441
|37
|831.7
|3%
|Kewaunee
|42
|1,201
|1
|206.3
|2%
|La Crosse
|203
|8,741
|0
|172.3
|0%
|Lafayette
|49
|1,008
|0
|292.8
|0%
|Langlade
|7
|1,140
|0
|36.5
|0%
|Lincoln
|8
|1,348
|0
|28.7
|0%
|Manitowoc
|58
|4,853
|1
|73.0
|2%
|Marathon
|101
|5,564
|1
|74.7
|1%
|Marinette
|42
|3,792
|3
|103.6
|7%
|Marquette
|9
|917
|1
|59.2
|11%
|Menominee
|4
|985
|0
|87.4
|0%
|Milwaukee
|10,049
|89,128
|362
|1053.1
|4%
|Monroe
|40
|3,827
|1
|87.9
|3%
|Oconto
|46
|2,779
|0
|122.5
|0%
|Oneida
|17
|1,931
|0
|48.1
|0%
|Outagamie
|377
|12,756
|8
|204.1
|2%
|Ozaukee
|201
|5,391
|15
|227.7
|7%
|Pepin
|1
|487
|0
|13.8
|0%
|Pierce
|57
|2,213
|0
|137.0
|0%
|Polk
|39
|2,950
|1
|90.0
|3%
|Portage
|87
|4,555
|0
|123.2
|0%
|Price
|2
|795
|0
|14.8
|0%
|Racine
|2,066
|20,616
|57
|1057.3
|3%
|Richland
|15
|1,288
|4
|85.5
|27%
|Rock
|777
|13,298
|23
|480.3
|3%
|Rusk
|10
|633
|0
|70.5
|0%
|Sauk
|90
|5,581
|3
|141.5
|3%
|Sawyer
|9
|1,631
|0
|55.0
|0%
|Shawano
|66
|3,109
|0
|160.9
|0%
|Sheboygan
|176
|6,983
|4
|152.8
|2%
|St. Croix
|122
|4,915
|1
|138.8
|1%
|Taylor
|8
|827
|0
|39.3
|0%
|Trempealeau
|86
|2,906
|0
|292.1
|0%
|Vernon
|29
|2,016
|0
|95.0
|0%
|Vilas
|10
|925
|0
|46.3
|0%
|Walworth
|488
|7,037
|18
|473.7
|4%
|Washburn
|4
|1,001
|0
|25.5
|0%
|Washington
|307
|7,562
|13
|228.2
|4%
|Waukesha
|972
|17,588
|38
|243.7
|4%
|Waupaca
|87
|4,244
|5
|169.1
|6%
|Waushara
|19
|2,176
|0
|78.8
|0%
|Winnebago
|579
|13,783
|10
|340.7
|2%
|Wood
|29
|3,713
|1
|39.6
|3%
|Total
|24,154
|444,751
|730
|418.0
|3%
