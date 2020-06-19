Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Over 24,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin according to figures released Friday afternoon by the Department of Health Services.

DHS reported an increase of 278 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 24,154.

But the figure doesn’t tell the whole story. The state health department reports that 77 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago. The totals only reflect the number of confirmed cases.

The number and percentage positive of new cases dropped after peaking at a two-week high yesterday. Friday’s positive rate was 2.50 percent, below the seven-day average of 2.75 percent and 14-day average of 2.69 percent.

For the second day in a row, there are 241 people hospitalized in Wisconsin with COVID-19 according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association . That’s the lowest figure since the association first reported the figure on April 2nd (197). A total of 17 people were newly admitted in the past 24 hours, approximately half of the 30-day average.

The death toll from the disease climbed to 730 on Friday, with 11 newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. Approximately three percent of people with a confirmed case of the disease have died.

Racine County has 1057.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1050.7). Milwaukee County has 1,053.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,052.2). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 977 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 970).

Kenosha (831.7), Dodge (488.7), Rock (480.3), Walworth (473.7), Forest (377), Winnebago (340.7), Lafayette (292.8), Trempealeau (292.1) and Fond du Lac (271.7) are the only other counties with more than 250 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 413.2 (up from 405.9).

There are currently 951 ventilators and 320 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 939 ventilators and 405 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/19/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/19/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,177 13% Never hospitalized 14,059 58% Unknown 6,918 29% Total 24,154 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/19/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/19/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/19/2020 Deaths as of 6/19/2020 <10 758 22 2 0 10-19 1,786 46 3 0 20-29 4,780 167 23 7 30-39 4,378 253 36 8 40-49 3,880 375 83 22 50-59 3,533 539 125 58 60-69 2,459 675 199 121 70-79 1,305 562 138 193 80-89 844 388 68 180 90+ 431 150 27 141 Total 24,154 3,177 704 730

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county