The number of new COVID-19 cases identified in Wisconsin residents in the past 24 hours hit a two-week high on Thursday.

The state Department of Health Services reported that 422 people were newly-confirmed to have the disease, boosting the cumulative total to 23,876.

The new total comes as the positive test rate jumped to 3.98 percent, above the seven-day and 14-day averages of 2.79 percent and 2.71 percent. For the first time in weeks, the positive test rate is trending upward.

The rate in Milwaukee County over the past week has been approximately eight percent. The county has long had a positive rate higher than the state average.

The number of tests reported processed was 10,599, just above the two-week average of 10,466. DHS reports 68 labs across the state have the capacity and supplies to process 17,688 tests per day.

And while the number of new cases is a negative sign, the number of people actively hospitalized continues to fall. The total is seen by public health officials as a lagging indicator of the spread of the disease.

There are now 241 people hospitalized in Wisconsin with COVID-19 according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. That’s the lowest figure since the association first reported the figure on April 2nd (197).

The number of people newly admitted for hospitalization is holding relatively steady, with 32 new admissions in the past 24 hours. The state has averaged 35 admissions over the past 30 days. As reported yesterday, a state health official is attributing the declining active hospitalization total to the falling age of those infected with the disease and the extent to which younger people require hospitalization.

The death toll from the disease climbed to 719 on Thursday, with seven newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS has reported an average of 8.4 deaths per day over the past 30 days.

DHS reports that 76 percent of individuals with a confirmed case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

Racine County has 1050.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1043.5). Milwaukee County has 1,052.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 1,021.8). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 970 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 965).

Kenosha (826.9), Dodge (485.3), Rock (477.8), Walworth (472.8), Forest (377), Winnebago (334.9), Trempealeau (288.7), Lafayette (286.8) and Fond du Lac (270.7) are the only other counties with more than 250 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 413.2 (up from 405.9).

There are currently 940 ventilators and 352 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 939 ventilators and 406 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary by person

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/18/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/18/2020 Ever hospitalized 3,160 13% Never hospitalized 13,870 58% Unknown 6,846 29% Total 23,876 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/18/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/18/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/18/2020 Deaths as of 6/18/2020 <10 749 23 2 0 10-19 1,759 46 3 0 20-29 4,675 164 23 7 30-39 4,338 249 36 8 40-49 3,850 377 83 22 50-59 3,500 536 125 58 60-69 2,445 670 198 119 70-79 1,292 557 137 190 80-89 841 386 67 175 90+ 427 152 27 140 Total 23,876 3,160 701 719

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county