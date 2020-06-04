Protest Appears Over for the Night
A tweet by Kasey Chronis, of FOX6Now, shows the crowd at MPD District 5 headquarters has thinned out considerably and the remaining few protesters are attempting to talk with the National Guard members.
A line of National Guard members left the line. A few protesters are demanding that the remaining National Guard members “talk to them.” There are six humvees around the corner, guards inside. pic.twitter.com/mmW8Ka3vdy
— Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) June 4, 2020
More about the George Floyd Protests
- Protest Appears Over for the Night - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 4th, 2020
- Leaders Call Off March. But Protesters Remain - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protesters Arrive at District 5 Police Station - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protest Heads Up MLK - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Armed Alt-Right Group Spotted in Crowds - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Black Lives Matter Chant Rings Out on Holton Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protest Leaving the Lakefront, Won’t Loop Tonight - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protesters Offroad Along the Lakefront - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Military Helicopter Patrols Milwaukee? - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Update: Second Amendment Crowd Shows - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Heads North on Lincoln Memorial Drive - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Heads to Veterans Park - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- What Happened At 6th and McKinley? - Graham Kilmer - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding the City of Milwaukee emergency curfew: - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protesters Returning to 6th & McKinley - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Let the Fire and Police Commission know how you feel about MPD Chief Alfonso Morales - Milwaukee Common Council - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Cars Lead Up the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Ald. Nik Kovac Joins the March - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- The Hop Suspends Service for the Day - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Op Ed: We Don’t Need the National Guard - Leaders Igniting Transformation - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Pauses in Walker’s Point - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Dog’s Death Blamed on Protesters - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Humboldt Park March is on the Move - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Today’s Protests Get Underway - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Could Floyd’s Killing Lead to State Reform? - Melanie Conklin - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Five Protest Marches Planned Wednesday - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Evers Joins Phone Call With Trump - Melanie Conklin - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Police Chiefs Decry Killing of George Floyd - Elizabeth Dohms-Harter - Jun 3rd, 2020
- Protest Leader Frank Nitty Released - Bruce Murphy and Jeramey Jannene - Jun 3rd, 2020
- MPD Responds to Calls to Share Evidence of Molotov Cocktail - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 3rd, 2020
- March Continues North - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Peaceful March Leader Frank Nitty Arrested - Jeramey Jannene and Bruce Murphy - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Making Full Loop - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Arrive at Kilbourn and Astor - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- MPD Says Molotov Cocktails Thrown at Officers - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Organizer Calls For End of Tonight’s March - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protest Reaches Ogden and Farwell - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Rep. Jonathan Brostoff Joins the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Heads Toward Brady - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Heading East on Pleasant - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Standoff on 6th Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- More Tear Gas - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Head to McKinley Ave. Bridge - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Frank Nitty in Custody - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Council President Chevy Johnson Joined the Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Flee Tear Gas - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Enters I-794 - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Heading South on Milwaukee Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Returning to City Hall - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Heads South on Vel R. Phillips Ave. - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- How to Protest During a Pandemic - Graham Kilmer - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Heads East - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March is on the Move, WebsterX Cycles Thru - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- MPD Officers Kneel With Marchers - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Frank Nitty Addresses the Crowd - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding the City of Milwaukee emergency curfew: - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives at MPD Headquarters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives at City Hall - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Onlooker Simulates Shooting Protesters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Supervisor Clancy Calls for Policy Adoption to Protect Protestors During the Coronavirus Pandemic - Sup. Ryan Clancy - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Enters the Third Ward - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives at National Avenue - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Arrives on Mitchell Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Rafael Mercado Speaks to the Crowd - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Murphy’s Law: Are Police Overreacting to Protests? - Bruce Murphy - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Pause to Kneel - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- City Attorney Tearman Spencer Statement on Peaceful Protests - Tearman Spencer - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Today’s March Gets Underway In Bay View - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Gov. Evers: We Must Confront Society’s Comfort with Racism - Gov. Tony Evers - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Op Ed: Barrett, Democrats Must Address Racism - Joey Grihalva - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Community Leaders List Changes Protestors Want - Corri Hess - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Supervisor Wasserman Statement on the Death of George Floyd - Sup. Sheldon Wasserman - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Many Milwaukee Leaders Support Protests - Isiah Holmes - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Safe & Sound Issues Statement Regarding George Floyd’s Death - Safe & Sound - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Peaceful March Ends at 3 a.m. Near Capitol Dr. - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Protesters Pass Bayshore, Head Back South - Dave Reid - Jun 2nd, 2020
- Trouble at Burns Commons - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Enters Whitefish Bay - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 2nd, 2020
- March Goes Deep Into Shorewood - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Fireworks - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Fourth Night of Protest Begins Peacefully - Graham Kilmer - Jun 1st, 2020
- MPD Blocks Protesters From Heading West to MLK - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protesters Continue Recruiting People to “Walk With Us” - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Avenir Vandalized, Tagger Banished - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protest Moves Slowly up Milwaukee Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- “Walk With Us” - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Police Arrive on Water Street - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Are Cars Central to Protest in Milwaukee? - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protesters Stop at Red Arrow Park - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Supervisor Clancy Statement on His Arrest - Sup. Ryan Clancy - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protesters Stop to Cheer - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protest Comes Down Holton - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- City Imposes Third 9 p.m. Curfew Monday - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 1st, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard troops assisting civil authorities in multiple Wisconsin communities - Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs - Jun 1st, 2020
- Statement from Senator Erpenbach on Nationwide Protests: Black Lives Matter - State Sen. Jon Erpenbach - Jun 1st, 2020
- King Drive Cleanup Draws Hundreds - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 1st, 2020
- ACLU of Wisconsin Condemns Excessive Force By Police Against Protesters - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - Jun 1st, 2020
- Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding Officer Michael Mattioli: - Mayor Tom Barrett - Jun 1st, 2020
- In Milwaukee we need reforms and better communication, accountability - Ald. Cavalier “Chevy” Johnson - Jun 1st, 2020
- Supervisor Sequanna Taylor Speaks Out on George Floyd Murder, Protests - Sup. Sequanna Taylor - Jun 1st, 2020
- County Executive Crowley Cleanup Effort - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Waukesha Police Officers Kneel With Protesters - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Cleanup Underway at MLK and North - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Protest in Waukesha - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 1st, 2020
- Sup. Ryan Clancy Arrested During Protest - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Pastors Lead Peaceful Protest, But Second March Draws Police in Riot Gear - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard to Support Local Law Enforcement in Madison - Gov. Tony Evers - May 31st, 2020
- Milwaukee Again Under 9 p.m. Curfew - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Milwaukeeans Show Up To Clean Up Streets - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2020
- Statement by the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee Bucks - May 31st, 2020
- Peaceful Protesters March Over 12 Miles Across Milwaukee - Jeramey Jannene - May 30th, 2020
- Sheriff Lucas Issues Statement Regarding National Guard Authorization - Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office - May 30th, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized in support of Milwaukee - Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs - May 30th, 2020
- Proclamation by the Mayor - Mayor Tom Barrett - May 30th, 2020
- ACLU of Wisconsin Statement on Governor Evers’ Decision to Deploy National Guard to Milwaukee - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - May 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee Has 9 p.m. Curfew, Evers Calls In National Guard - Jeramey Jannene - May 30th, 2020
- Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson Speaks Out on George Floyd Murder - Sup. Marcelia Nicholson - May 30th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Urges Community Members to Remain Peaceful While Exercising Their Rights - County Executive David Crowley - May 30th, 2020
- Wisconsin National Guard to Support Local Law Enforcement in Milwaukee - Gov. Tony Evers - May 30th, 2020
- Chief Alfonso Morales addresses civil unrest - Milwaukee Police Department - May 30th, 2020
- MPD officer sustained non-life threatening gunshot injury during civil unrest - Milwaukee Police Department - May 30th, 2020
- MPD will enforce Mayor’s proclamation - Milwaukee Police Department - May 30th, 2020
