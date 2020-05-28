Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For the second day in a row the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record number of COVID-19 tests were processed in the state.

Over the past 24 hours, 10,626 tests were processed, eclipsing yesterday’s record high of 10,330.

There were 512 newly confirmed cases of the disease, but the percentage of tests coming back positive fell compared to recent averages. DHS reported 4.82 percent of tests were positive, down from the seven and 14-day averages of 5.10 and 5.49 percent.

A total of 16,974 Wisconsin residents have now tested positive for the virus.

The number of people currently hospitalized went down for the second day in a row, now at 408 from 413, but is up 10 over the past week. DHS reports 41 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

The death toll from the virus has hit 550 in Wisconsin, with 11 newly-confirmed deaths. Three percent of people with confirmed cases have died.

Milwaukee County accounts for 285 of the 550 deaths, but the death toll in the county has slowed in recent weeks.

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 885.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 879.6). Racine County has 821.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 808.1). Milwaukee County has 728.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 707.2).

Kenosha (646.3), Rock (375.2), Walworth (361.1) and Forest (288.3) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 293.7 (up from 284.9).

DHS reports 61 percent of people with positive cases have recovered, defined by a positive test over 30 days ago or a record of symptom abatement.

There are currently 947 ventilators and 402 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 935 ventilators and 419 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/28/2020 Negative Test Results 220,719 Positive Test Results 16,974 Hospitalizations 2,452 (14%) Deaths 550

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/28/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/28/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,452 14% Never hospitalized 9,366 55% Unknown 5,156 30% Total 16,974 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/28/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/28/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/28/2020 Deaths as of 5/28/2020 <10 412 13 1 0 10-19 1,053 33 3 0 20-29 2,962 117 19 5 30-39 3,056 176 29 8 40-49 2,842 284 64 16 50-59 2,660 428 103 47 60-69 1,913 530 154 88 70-79 1,049 457 108 142 80-89 692 301 54 140 90+ 335 113 21 104 Total 16,974 2,452 556 550

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county