Jeramey Jannene
Daily

State Reports New COVID-19 Testing Record

Death toll reaches 550, but percentage of tests coming back positive is falling.

By - May 28th, 2020 03:26 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

For the second day in a row the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record number of COVID-19 tests were processed in the state.

Over the past 24 hours, 10,626 tests were processed, eclipsing yesterday’s record high of 10,330.

There were 512 newly confirmed cases of the disease, but the percentage of tests coming back positive fell compared to recent averages. DHS reported 4.82 percent of tests were positive, down from the seven and 14-day averages of 5.10 and 5.49 percent.

A total of 16,974 Wisconsin residents have now tested positive for the virus.

The number of people currently hospitalized went down for the second day in a row, now at 408 from 413, but is up 10 over the past week. DHS reports 41 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

The death toll from the virus has hit 550 in Wisconsin, with 11 newly-confirmed deaths. Three percent of people with confirmed cases have died.

Milwaukee County accounts for 285 of the 550 deaths, but the death toll in the county has slowed in recent weeks.

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 885.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 879.6). Racine County has 821.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 808.1). Milwaukee County has 728.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 707.2).

Kenosha (646.3), Rock (375.2), Walworth (361.1) and Forest (288.3) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 293.7 (up from 284.9).

DHS reports 61 percent of people with positive cases have recovered, defined by a positive test over 30 days ago or a record of symptom abatement.

There are currently 947 ventilators and 402 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 935 ventilators and 419 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/28/2020
Negative Test Results 220,719
Positive Test Results 16,974
Hospitalizations 2,452 (14%)
Deaths 550

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/28/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/28/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,452 14%
Never hospitalized 9,366 55%
Unknown 5,156 30%
Total 16,974 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/28/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/28/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/28/2020 Deaths as of 5/28/2020
<10 412 13 1 0
10-19 1,053 33 3 0
20-29 2,962 117 19 5
30-39 3,056 176 29 8
40-49 2,842 284 64 16
50-59 2,660 428 103 47
60-69 1,913 530 154 88
70-79 1,049 457 108 142
80-89 692 301 54 140
90+ 335 113 21 104
Total 16,974 2,452 556 550

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 5/28/2020 Negative as of 5/28/2020 Deaths as of 5/28/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 5/28/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 5/28/2020
Adams 4 534 1 19.9 25%
Ashland 2 373 0 12.7 0%
Barron 14 1,589 0 30.9 0%
Bayfield 3 379 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,300 13,060 34 885.3 1%
Buffalo 5 602 1 38.0 20%
Burnett 1 373 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 74 1,660 1 148.6 1%
Chippewa 53 2,426 0 83.3 0%
Clark 32 837 4 92.8 13%
Columbia 42 2,215 1 73.7 2%
Crawford 26 885 0 159.6 0%
Dane 679 27,806 27 128.2 4%
Dodge 172 3,207 1 196.0 1%
Door 38 1,331 3 138.5 8%
Douglas 19 1,067 0 43.8 0%
Dunn 24 1,972 0 53.9 0%
Eau Claire 99 4,197 0 96.1 0%
Florence 2 238 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 192 4,334 5 187.7 3%
Forest 26 302 1 288.3 4%
Grant 93 2,221 12 179.4 13%
Green 60 1,464 0 162.8 0%
Green Lake 16 758 0 85.3 0%
Iowa 14 939 0 59.3 0%
Iron 2 270 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 15 1,054 1 73.1 7%
Jefferson 96 2,672 3 113.4 3%
Juneau 22 860 1 83.3 5%
Kenosha 1,088 6,846 25 646.3 2%
Kewaunee 34 673 1 167.0 3%
La Crosse 51 4,784 0 43.3 0%
Lafayette 26 520 0 155.4 0%
Langlade 2 444 0 10.4 0%
Lincoln 7 563 0 25.1 0%
Manitowoc 36 2,435 1 45.3 3%
Marathon 43 2,609 1 31.8 2%
Marinette 33 2,499 2 81.4 6%
Marquette 3 468 1 19.7 33%
Menominee 3 781 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 6,952 37,319 285 728.6 4%
Monroe 16 2,485 1 35.2 6%
Oconto 35 1,612 0 93.2 0%
Oneida 9 1,084 0 25.5 0%
Outagamie 204 7,475 8 110.4 4%
Ozaukee 156 2,276 11 176.7 7%
Pepin 1 359 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 44 1,231 0 105.8 0%
Polk 18 1,269 1 41.5 6%
Portage 11 1,590 0 15.6 0%
Price 2 323 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,605 9,960 33 821.4 2%
Richland 14 621 4 79.8 29%
Rock 607 7,875 18 375.2 3%
Rusk 5 264 0 35.3 0%
Sauk 78 3,315 3 122.6 4%
Sawyer 8 1,143 0 48.9 0%
Shawano 43 1,728 0 104.9 0%
Sheboygan 84 2,733 3 72.9 4%
St. Croix 74 2,622 0 84.2 0%
Taylor 1 368 0 4.9 0%
Trempealeau 23 1,365 0 78.1 0%
Vernon 20 1,059 0 65.5 0%
Vilas 6 454 0 27.8 0%
Walworth 372 3,469 16 361.1 4%
Washburn 2 535 0 12.7 0%
Washington 233 3,617 4 173.2 2%
Waukesha 650 9,781 28 163.0 4%
Waupaca 27 2,097 1 52.5 4%
Waushara 8 891 0 33.2 0%
Winnebago 205 5,851 3 120.6 1%
Wood 10 1,701 1 13.6 10%
Total 16,974 220,719 550 293.7 3%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us