400 new cases Sunday, with percent positive exactly matching the seven-day average.

Over 15,000 Wisconsin residents have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began in early March.

The Department of Health Services reported 400 new cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 15,277.

But that figure does not indicate that 15,277 have active cases. DHS reports 59 percent have recovered, defined by a positive test over 30 days ago or a record of symptom abatement.

The death toll from the disease has reached 510 with three newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that three percent of people with confirmed cases have died.

While cases are most prevalent in individuals aged 20 to 59 (68 percent), deaths are overwhelmingly concentrated in those aged 70 or older (70 percent). Thirty-one percent of individuals aged 90 or older who have contracted the disease have perished from it.

Data released Sunday afternoon shows that 5.50 percent of the 7,277 tests processed in the past 24 hours came back positive. The figure exactly matches the seven-day average (5.50 percent) and is below the 14-day average of 5.87 percent. The percent has trended down as testing has expanded in the past two weeks, and Sunday’s data is the third-highest single-day testing total.

Hospitalizations continue to increase. As of Sunday morning 399 people were hospitalized with the disease across the state, an increase of 35 over the week prior. Twenty-three people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

Milwaukee County is the site of 6,185 of the 15,277 confirmed cases and 276 of the 510 deaths according to state data

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 863.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 861.5 yesterday). Racine County has 709.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 670.9). Milwaukee County has 648.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 627.4).

Kenosha (592.9), Walworth (337.8), Rock (336.9), Dodge (173.2), Kewaunee (162.1), Fond du Lac (161.3), Grant (158.2), Ozaukee (155.2) and Crawford (153.5) are the only other counties with more than 150 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 264.4 (up from 257.5).

There are currently 962 ventilators and 365 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 932 ventilators and 421 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/24/2020 Negative Test Results 186,206 Positive Test Results 15,277 Hospitalizations 2,315 (15%) Deaths 510

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/24/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/24/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,315 15% Never hospitalized 8,606 56% Unknown 4,356 29% Total 15,277 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/24/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/24/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/24/2020 Deaths as of 5/24/2020 <10 341 14 1 0 10-19 862 27 2 0 20-29 2,635 112 18 4 30-39 2,739 172 27 7 40-49 2,600 268 63 14 50-59 2,443 399 99 44 60-69 1,755 499 152 83 70-79 964 432 104 137 80-89 635 287 54 126 90+ 303 105 21 95 Total 15,277 2,315 541 510

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/24/2020 Deaths as of 5/24/2020 Female 51% 43% Male 49% 57% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 15,277 510

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/24/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/24/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/24/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/24/2020 American Indian 173 1% 8 2% Asian or Pacific Islander 577 4% 13 3% Black 3,024 20% 139 27% White 8,043 53% 339 66% Multiple or Other races 1,875 12% 2 0% Unknown 1,585 10% 9 2% Total 15,277 100% 510 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/24/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/24/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/24/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/24/2020 Hispanic or Latino 5,001 33% 45 9% Not Hispanic or Latino 8,605 56% 457 90% Unknown 1,671 11% 8 2% Total 15,277 100% 510 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county