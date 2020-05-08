Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the first decrease in daily COVID-19 testing capacity since the department began reporting the number. But the number of tests processed per day continues to fall well below the capacity.

Figures released Friday show the capacity has fallen by 1,000 to 13,797 tests per day across 51 labs. The figure accounts for supplies at public and private labs across the state, including swabs, reagents and other necessary materials. DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm has repeatedly referred to the supply chain for testing supplies as fragile, but the capacity has trended upward in recent weeks. As of May 5th Wisconsin had the capacity to process only 11,347 tests per day.

DHS reported 4,605 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the second-highest total reported since the outbreak started.

Of those tests, 8.14 percent were positive, increasing the number of Wisconsin residents with a confirmed case of the disease by 375 to 9,590. The figure, which DHS is looking to trend down as part of implementing the Badger Bounce Back plan, averaged 9.57 percent in April and 9.02 percent over the last 14 days.

The state’s Badger Bounce Back monitoring dashboard now shows that the state is only meeting one of six gating criteria, down from two. A downward trend of healthcare workers with COVID-19 is no longer statistically significant, although still exhibits a downward trend. Data from April 12th through the 26th is preliminary and has been revised upward from an earlier report.

The hospitalization rate for the disease over the length of the outbreak fell to 18 percent (1,767), though the state does not have hospitalization data in 23 percent (2,171) of cases.

The death toll from the virus has reached 384, with 10 newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that 219 of the deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County. The county’s residents represent 3,722 of the 9.590 confirmed cases according to state data.

But on a per-capita basis, Brown County has far more cases and the gap between the two continues to grow.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 684 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 656.7 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 390.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 374.4). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has 11 confirmed six deaths and 1,706 confirmed cases.

Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 372.5 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (324.5), Walworth (219.4), Rock (212), Kewaunee (127.7), Grant (127.3), Ozaukee (114.4) and Sauk (108.5) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The statewide average has risen to 166 (up from 159.5).

There are currently 913 ventilators and 382 intensive care unit beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 927 ventilators and 440 intensive care unit beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/8/2020 Negative Test Results 97,265 Positive Test Results 9,590 Hospitalizations 1,767 (18%) Deaths 384

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/8/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/8/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,767 18% Never hospitalized 5,652 59% Unknown 2,171 23% Total 9,590 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/8/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/8/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/8/2020 Deaths as of 5/8/2020 <10 124 7 0 0 10-19 375 15 1 0 20-29 1509 77 13 4 30-39 1625 119 20 5 40-49 1662 194 50 11 50-59 1677 305 82 33 60-69 1259 398 125 58 70-79 712 344 89 111 80-89 440 227 46 96 90+ 207 81 15 66 Total 9,590 1,767 441 384

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/8/2020 Deaths as of 5/8/2020 Female 50% 42% Male 50% 58% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 9,590 384

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/8/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/8/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/8/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/8/2020 American Indian 111 1% 4 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 349 4% 6 2% Black 2,031 21% 115 30% White 5,190 54% 251 65% Multiple or Other races 988 10% 3 1% Unknown 921 10% 5 1% Total 9,590 100% 384 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/8/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/8/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/8/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/8/2020 Hispanic or Latino 2,832 30% 32 8% Not Hispanic or Latino 5,774 60% 346 90% Unknown 984 10% 6 2% Total 9,590 100% 384 100%

