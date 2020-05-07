Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The number of people being tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin continues to reach new highs. The Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Thursday afternoon that 5,523 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the third day in a row the state has set a single-day testing record. Thursday’s total was up 31 percent from yesterday’s 4,194 tests and 44 percent from Tuesday’s 3,830 tests.

After averaging 1,957 tests per day in April, the state has recorded an average of 3,715 tests per day in May.

The surge could be due in part to a DHS plan to test all residents and workers at long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Governor Tony Evers said it would require 10,000 tests per week through the end of May.

But the figures are still short of the Badger Bounce Back plan’s goal of 85,000 tests per week (approximately 12,100 per day). For the second day in a row, DHS reported the 51 labs processing tests across the state have the capacity to process 14,797 tests per day.

One of the criteria tracked in the Badger Bounce Back, the percentage of tests coming back positive appears to be moving in the right direction. The rate has fallen for four days in a row and reached a record low of 5.69 percent on Thursday. Even as testing expands, state officials said the number needs to continue to trend downward.

The total number of people newly confirmed to have the disease Thursday is 314, the seventh-highest total ever reported. The total number of Wisconsin residents over the life of the outbreak now stands at 9,215.

The hospitalization rate for the disease over the length of the outbreak stands at 19 percent (1,732), though the state does not have hospitalization data in 22 percent (2,036) of cases.

The death toll from the virus has reached 374, with 12 newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that 212 of the deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County. The county’s residents represent 3,573 of the 9,215 confirmed cases according to state data.

But on a per-capita basis, Brown County has far more cases and the gap between the two continues to grow.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 656.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 636.3 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 374.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 363.5). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has 11 confirmed six deaths and 1,706 confirmed cases.

Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 362.4 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (301.9), Walworth (219.4), Rock (200.3), Kewaunee (122.8), Grant (127.3), Ozaukee (112.1) and Sauk (108.5) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The statewide average has risen to 159.5 (up from 154).

There are currently 949 ventilators and 405 intensive care unit beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 928 ventilators and 442 intensive care unit beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/7/2020 Negative Test Results 93,035 Positive Test Results 9,215 Hospitalizations 1,732 (19%) Deaths 374

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/7/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/7/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,732 19% Never hospitalized 5,447 59% Unknown 2,036 22% Total 9,215 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/7/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/7/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/7/2020 Deaths as of 5/7/2020 <10 118 7 0 0 10-19 344 15 1 0 20-29 1452 74 12 4 30-39 1562 117 20 5 40-49 1595 191 48 11 50-59 1627 300 81 33 60-69 1214 386 125 57 70-79 685 338 87 110 80-89 424 225 46 91 90+ 194 79 15 63 Total 9,215 1,732 435 374

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/7/2020 Deaths as of 5/7/2020 Female 50% 42% Male 50% 58% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 9,215 374

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/7/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/7/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/7/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/7/2020 American Indian 100 1% 4 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 335 4% 6 2% Black 1,956 21% 112 30% White 5,009 54% 244 65% Multiple or Other races 931 10% 3 1% Unknown 884 10% 5 1% Total 9,215 100% 374 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/7/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/7/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/7/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/7/2020 Hispanic or Latino 2,699 29% 32 9% Not Hispanic or Latino 5,589 61% 335 90% Unknown 927 10% 7 2% Total 9,215 100% 374 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county