Join Urban Milwaukee on #GivingNewsday

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

This year Cinco de Mayo will have a different form of celebration as citizens, organizations and businesses around the world take part in #GivingTuesdayNow, a social movement of charity and emergency support to help prevent further damage from the coronavirus.

And on May 5, 2020, Urban Milwaukee, along with many other local news publications around the world, celebrates #GivingNewsday, in which we ask the community we love to support us so we can continue to keep it informed.

It is no secret that local news organizations have been struggling. With little to no advertising income, many have had to close their doors or decrease their staff. Not only is it disheartening to see some news sources disappear, it is also dangerous for a community to rely on information that hasn’t been verified by reporters, preferably by multiple publications. Competition between local news services makes for better coverage of the community .

Luckily, Urban Milwaukee is one of the few in the media that hasn’t had to reduce staff or services in this difficult time, but in order to maintain our current pace of publishing, we need your support. We know Milwaukee is a strong and loyal community that stands behind its people, which is why we are asking you to support us and take part in #GivingNewsday by becoming a member.

By becoming an Urban Milwaukee member, you are supporting our journalists so they can continue to report, edit and publish the vital information about how Milwaukee is dealing with this pandemic. It cannot be stressed enough: you are the only thing keeping our business running in this stressful time.

Not only will your support help us bring you life-and-death information, it will also help us create more outlets to help the community, like our Support Your Local Business column, where we spotlight a restaurant in need of customers and donations to stay in business, or our How to Help tab, where we gather all articles about different organizations, people, businesses and nonprofits who are using time and money to help people on the front lines of the pandemic, which in turn helps you decide how to help or where you can donate.

Without paying members supporting us, we would not be able to turn around and support these people. A monthly membership is only $9, and an annual membership is $99. We hope you consider supporting your local news publication on this #GivingNewsday, and we thank you for being readers of Urban Milwaukee.