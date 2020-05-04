And 340 deaths. 48 percent of those with disease believed to have recovered.

Over 8,000 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak started, including over 6,600 since April 1st.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported there were 272 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,236.

A state dashboard lists 3,936 of those people (48 percent) as recovered, with the state having received documentation of resolved symptoms or the illness being diagnosed over 30 days ago.

Four percent of those confirmed to have the virus have died. The death toll from the virus has reached 340, with one death in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that 195 of the deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County.

DHS reported Monday afternoon that there were 13 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours, the lowest total reported since April 24th. The cumulative confirmed hospitalization rate for those with confirmed cases stands at 20 percent (1,621 people) over the length of the outbreak after peaking at 30 percent in mid-April, but the state does not have hospitalization data in 23 percent of cases (1,879 cases).

The percentage of tests coming back positive, a key figure the state is tracking as part of the Badger Bounce Plan, continues to trend upward. The state is looking for a statistically significant reduction in the percentage. The 24-hour percentage was 9.92 percent, the lowest total in five days, but above the April average of 9.57 percent.

Milwaukee County residents represent 3,296 of the 8,236 confirmed cases according to state data. But on a per capita basis, Brown County has far more cases and the gap between the two continues to grow.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 557.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 522.7 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 345.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 340). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has six confirmed six deaths and 1,448 confirmed cases.

Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 324.4 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (233.9), Walworth (204.8), Rock (178.6), Ozaukee (106.5) and Sauk (103.8) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The statewide average has risen to 142.5 (up from 137.8).

There are currently 965 ventilators and 433 intensive care unit beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 925 ventilators and 445 intensive care unit beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/4/2020 Negative Test Results 80,467 Positive Test Results 8,236 Hospitalizations 1,621 (20%) Deaths 340

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/4/2020 Deaths as of 5/4/2020 Female 50% 40% Male 50% 60% Total Number 8,236 340

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/4/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/4/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/4/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/4/2020 American Indian 82 1% 4 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 279 3% 6 2% Black 1,786 22% 107 31% White 4,285 52% 212 62% Multiple or Other races 769 9% 2 1% Unknown 1,035 13% 9 3% Total 8,236 100% 340 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/4/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/4/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/4/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/4/2020 Hispanic or Latino 2,209 27% 22 6% Not Hispanic or Latino 4,926 60% 301 89% Unknown 1,101 13% 17 5% Total 8,236 100% 340 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/4/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/4/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,621 20% Never hospitalized 4,736 58% Unknown 1,879 23% Total 8,236 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/4/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/4/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/4/2020 Deaths as of 5/4/2020 <10 89 7 0 0 10-19 267 13 1 0 20-29 1263 67 10 3 30-39 1355 107 19 4 40-49 1443 172 41 10 50-59 1486 285 77 30 60-69 1108 358 114 53 70-79 637 321 84 101 80-89 403 215 43 82 90+ 185 76 15 57 Total 8,236 1,621 404 340

