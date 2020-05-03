Gap between Brown County outbreak and the rest of the state continues to grow.

While the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin has jumped with an increase in testing, the percentage of people requiring hospitalization has fallen.

The cumulative confirmed hospitalization rate for those with confirmed cases stands at 20 percent (1,608 people) over the length of the outbreak after peaking at 30 percent in mid-April, but the state does not have hospitalization data in 22 percent of cases (1,774 cases).

The state Department of Health Services reported Sunday afternoon that there were 17 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours, the lowest total reported since April 24th.

The falling percentage could be a result of the expanded guidance on who can get tested. Until mid-April individuals were to only be tested in Wisconsin if they required hospitalization or were a healthcare worker exhibiting symptoms. Now all individuals that would benefit from a diagnosis are encouraged to be tested.

But it could also be a lagging indicator of the disease’s spread in the state. Individuals with confirmed cases could still require hospitalization at a later date. Individuals can be asymptomatic for up to 14 days and could be receiving testing earlier if they have been exposed to a known case. The DHS website reports that 47 percent of people with a confirmed case have either been confirmed to have recovered or were diagnosed over 30 days ago.

And while the hospitalization percentage is falling, the percentage of people testing positive hasn’t even as more people are tested. It’s rising. The positive test rate reported Sunday was 11.13 percent, above the April (9.57) and seven-day (9.86) averages.

The positive case percentage trend is one of the gating criteria used by the state on the Badger Bounce Back plan. Officials are looking for it to consistently drop over two weeks.

The state has averaged 2,973 tests processed over the past week, ahead of the April average of 1,917. DHS reported Sunday that 2,731 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The numbers are substantially below the growing testing capacity, which has reached 11,347 daily tests according to DHS.

The death toll from the virus has reached 339, with five confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that 195 of the deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County. The county’s residents represent 3,244 of the 7,964 confirmed cases according to state data.

The gap between the percentage of residents with a confirmed case in Milwaukee and Brown counties to grow. Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 522.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 489.6 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 340 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 329.8). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County has now reported six deaths, an increase of one from yesterday, and has 1,358 confirmed cases.

Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 317.2 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (222.6), Walworth (177.6), Rock (162), Ozaukee (104.2) and Sauk (102.2) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents, the latter of two crossing the threshold for the first time in the last 24 hours. The statewide average has risen to 137.8 (up from 132.6).

There are currently 965 ventilators and 433 intensive care unit beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 923 ventilators and 445 intensive care unit beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/3/2020 Negative Test Results 77,997 Positive Test Results 7,964 Hospitalizations 1,608 (20%) Deaths 339

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/3/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/3/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,608 20% Never hospitalized 4,582 58% Unknown 1,774 22% Total 7,964 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/3/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/3/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/3/2020 Deaths as of 5/3/2020 <10 86 7 0 0 10-19 245 12 1 0 20-29 1211 65 9 3 30-39 1308 105 19 4 40-49 1390 170 41 10 50-59 1441 284 77 30 60-69 1079 355 113 52 70-79 629 321 84 101 80-89 397 215 43 82 90+ 178 74 15 57 Total 7,964 1,608 402 339

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/3/2020 Deaths as of 5/3/2020 Female 50% 40% Male 50% 60% Total Number 7,964 339

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/3/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/3/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/3/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/3/2020 American Indian 76 1% 4 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 271 3% 6 2% Black 1,754 22% 106 31% White 4,155 52% 212 63% Multiple or Other races 739 9% 2 1% Unknown 969 12% 9 3% Total 7,964 100% 339 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/3/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/3/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/3/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/3/2020 Hispanic or Latino 2,114 27% 22 6% Not Hispanic or Latino 4,814 60% 299 88% Unknown 1,036 13% 18 5% Total 7,964 100% 339 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 5/3/2020 Negative as of 5/3/2020 Deaths as of 5/3/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 5/3/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 5/3/2020 Adams 4 178 1 19.9 25% Ashland 2 142 0 12.7 0% Barron 7 783 0 15.5 0% Bayfield 3 197 1 20.0 33% Brown 1,358 3,662 6 522.7 0% Buffalo 4 207 1 30.4 25% Burnett 0 104 0 0.0 0% Calumet 18 402 0 36.1 0% Chippewa 25 1,065 0 39.3 0% Clark 21 256 4 60.9 19% Columbia 29 871 1 50.9 3% Crawford 5 248 0 30.7 0% Dane 436 11,500 22 82.3 5% Dodge 38 1,022 1 43.3 3% Door 15 175 3 54.7 20% Douglas 9 544 0 20.7 0% Dunn 12 1,053 0 27.0 0% Eau Claire 36 2,072 0 35.0 0% Florence 2 24 0 46.1 0% Fond du Lac 73 1,463 3 71.3 4% Forest 0 82 0 0.0 0% Grant 48 851 6 92.6 13% Green 15 390 0 40.7 0% Green Lake 3 201 0 16.0 0% Iowa 7 297 0 29.6 0% Iron 2 42 1 35.0 50% Jackson 12 365 1 58.5 8% Jefferson 46 1,012 0 54.3 0% Juneau 18 405 1 68.1 6% Kenosha 534 2,202 14 317.2 3% Kewaunee 18 163 1 88.4 6% La Crosse 29 2,291 0 24.6 0% Lafayette 6 145 0 35.9 0% Langlade 0 138 0 0.0 0% Lincoln 1 200 0 3.6 0% Manitowoc 13 453 1 16.4 8% Marathon 19 826 1 14.0 5% Marinette 11 427 1 27.1 9% Marquette 3 181 1 19.7 33% Menominee 1 75 0 21.8 0% Milwaukee 3,244 16,444 195 340.0 6% Monroe 14 847 1 30.8 7% Oconto 18 373 0 47.9 0% Oneida 6 300 0 17.0 0% Outagamie 68 1,520 2 36.8 3% Ozaukee 92 994 9 104.2 10% Pepin 0 124 0 0.0 0% Pierce 10 460 0 24.0 0% Polk 4 334 0 9.2 0% Portage 6 376 0 8.5 0% Price 1 101 0 7.4 0% Racine 435 2,572 13 222.6 3% Richland 13 279 2 74.1 15% Rock 262 2,313 7 162.0 3% Rusk 4 130 0 28.2 0% Sauk 65 1,000 3 102.2 5% Sawyer 3 274 0 18.3 0% Shawano 16 410 0 39.0 0% Sheboygan 52 936 2 45.1 4% St. Croix 18 612 0 20.5 0% Taylor 0 127 0 0.0 0% Trempealeau 3 559 0 10.2 0% Vernon 1 447 0 3.3 0% Vilas 4 153 0 18.5 0% Walworth 197 964 8 191.2 4% Washburn 1 177 0 6.4 0% Washington 101 1,847 4 75.1 4% Waukesha 360 4,116 20 90.3 6% Waupaca 10 409 1 19.4 10% Waushara 2 189 0 8.3 0% Winnebago 69 1,365 1 40.6 1% Wood 2 531 0 2.7 0% Total 7,964 77,997 339 137.8 4%

-Data from the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services.