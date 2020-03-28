Ruth Conniff

Karofsky Campaign Issues Cease and Desist Over Attack Ads

Campaign calls ads "false, baseless, and disgusting."

By , Wisconsin Examiner - Mar 28th, 2020 09:51 am
Jill Karofsky. Photo from Jill for Justice.

Judge Jill Karofsky’s Supreme Court campaign announced it would issue a cease and desist letter on Friday,  demanding that groups supporting her opponent, Justice Daniel Kelly, immediately stop airing attack ads that falsely claim Karofsky was the prosecutor who struck a plea deal allowing a man charged with sexual assault of a child not to serve time behind bars.

Two Republican State Leadership Committee digital ads  call Karofsky “dangerously soft on crime” and refer to the case State of Wisconsin vs. Donald A Worley.

Former Gov. Scott Walker, who appointed Karofsky’s opponent, Kelly, to the Supreme Court, tweeted out one of the ads on Friday:

But the Karofsky campaign says she had nothing to do with the 1999 case.

“Court records clearly show Karofsky first made an appearance on 7/30/2001, at a hearing to extend Worley’s probation, more than a year after a different Dane County Assistant District Attorney reached the plea deal with the defendant,” a campaign press release states. “The defendant pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years probation on 3/20/2000.”

“These false, baseless, and disgusting attack ads must be pulled down immediately,” said Karofsky campaign manager Tyler Hendricks.

“Judge Jill Karofsky  has spent decades as a victim’s advocate and she’s the only candidate who has held violent criminals accountable as a trial court judge.”

You can watch the ads here and here.

Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.

