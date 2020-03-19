155 COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, 50% More Counties Affected

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to exponentially grow in Wisconsin.

There are now 155 cases of the disease in Wisconsin according to figures released Thursday afternoon by the Department of Health Services.

That’s an increase of 49 over Wednesday’s statewide total. The one-day increase is greater than the entire statewide total reported Monday (47).

The geography of the known cases continues to spread as well. Cases have now been confirmed in 21 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, up 50 percent from Wednesday. Cases were confirmed in 14 counties Wednesday and 11 Tuesday.

The number of negative tests recorded has reached 2,192 as of Thursday afternoon, an increase of 615 over Wednesday. But state and local officials have now raised repeated concerns about the fragility of the testing materials supply chain and the need to triage which tests are actually processed. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele cautioned Wednesday afternoon that actual case numbers should be looked at as a “lagging indicator.”

Based on data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through March 16th, up to 31 percent of individuals with confirmed cases could require hospitalization as the pandemic grows. Hospitalization has been required across every age group, but the rate grows with age.

Community transmission of the disease, where a new case can’t be traced back to a prior one, is only confirmed in four counties: Brown, Dane, Kenosha and Milwaukee.

Wisconsin COVID-19 Test Results