MPS Offers Breakfast and Lunch To Go

Free breakfast, lunch and instructional kits offered at 20 school sites, see our list.

By - Mar 16th, 2020 01:34 pm
South Division High School grab-and-go line. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

“This has been a truly all-hands-on-deck operation,” said Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Keith P. Posley as a stream of parents and children quickly entered and exited South Division High School on Monday morning.

In response to pandemic-triggered school closures through at least April 13th and the reality that 83 percent of Milwaukee Public Schools’ approximately 75,000 students live in poverty, the district is offering free breakfast and lunch in a grab-and-go format at 20 district schools.

The district is also providing grade-level targeted instructional kits. “Our goal is our young people read, read, read on a daily basis,” said Posley. “This is a continuation of the classroom.” Picking up the kits is optional.

The schools are open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

Those arriving enter one set of doors, immediately encounter a staffed table with the food and instructional kits and then are guided out a different set. Security guards monitor the doors. “What they are watching out for is big groups arriving,” said Posley.

MPS Superintendent Keith P. Posley speaks in front of South Division High School. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

During the press conference, no lines formed and individuals were able to maintain “social distancing” space. The employees inside, however, were closely quartered.

Posley said the employees are a mix of principals, engineering and food service staff, security employees and central office staff.

“This is the first day and we will only get better,” said Posley. He said the district would add more sites if needed.

The second case of COVID-19 in the city was an MPS employee at Hopkins-Lloyd Community School. Posley said he could not confirm whether the employee was a teacher, nor the employee’s gender.

The superintendent said it was too early to determine how graduation could be impacted. “Our seniors have been our priority since day one,” said Posley. He said an online platform was ready to be deployed if needed.

Breakfast and Lunch Distribution Sites

  • ALBA – 1712 S. 32nd St.
  • Barbee Montessori – 4456 N. Teutonia Ave.
  • Bay View High School – 2751 S. Lenox St.
  • Browning – 5440 N. 64th St.
  • Douglas – 3620 N. 18th St
  • Engleburg – 5100 N. 91st St.
  • Gaenslen – 1250 E. Burleigh St.
  • Hamilton High School – 6215 W. Warnimont Ave.
  • MacDowell Montessori – 6415 W. Mount Vernon Ave.
  • Marshall High School – 4141 N. 64th St.
  • Morse – 6700 N. 80th St.
  • North Division High School – 1011 W. Center St.
  • Obama SCTE High School – 5075 N. Sherman Blvd.
  • Pulaski High School – 2500 W. Oklahoma Ave.
  • Reagan High School – 4965 S. 20th St.
  • South Division High School – 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.
  • Thoreau – 7878 N. 60th St.
  • Vincent High School – 7501 N. Granville Rd.
  • Washington High School – 2525 N. Sherman Blvd.
  • Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (WCLL) – 1017 N. 12th St.

