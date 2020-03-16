MPS Offers Breakfast and Lunch To Go

Free breakfast, lunch and instructional kits offered at 20 school sites, see our list.

“This has been a truly all-hands-on-deck operation,” said Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Keith P. Posley as a stream of parents and children quickly entered and exited South Division High School on Monday morning.

In response to pandemic-triggered school closures through at least April 13th and the reality that 83 percent of Milwaukee Public Schools’ approximately 75,000 students live in poverty, the district is offering free breakfast and lunch in a grab-and-go format at 20 district schools.

The district is also providing grade-level targeted instructional kits. “Our goal is our young people read, read, read on a daily basis,” said Posley. “This is a continuation of the classroom.” Picking up the kits is optional.

The schools are open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

Those arriving enter one set of doors, immediately encounter a staffed table with the food and instructional kits and then are guided out a different set. Security guards monitor the doors. “What they are watching out for is big groups arriving,” said Posley.

During the press conference, no lines formed and individuals were able to maintain “social distancing” space. The employees inside, however, were closely quartered.

Posley said the employees are a mix of principals, engineering and food service staff, security employees and central office staff.

“This is the first day and we will only get better,” said Posley. He said the district would add more sites if needed.

The second case of COVID-19 in the city was an MPS employee at Hopkins-Lloyd Community School. Posley said he could not confirm whether the employee was a teacher, nor the employee’s gender.

The superintendent said it was too early to determine how graduation could be impacted. “Our seniors have been our priority since day one,” said Posley. He said an online platform was ready to be deployed if needed.

Breakfast and Lunch Distribution Sites