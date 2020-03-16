MPS Offers Breakfast and Lunch To Go
Free breakfast, lunch and instructional kits offered at 20 school sites, see our list.
“This has been a truly all-hands-on-deck operation,” said Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Keith P. Posley as a stream of parents and children quickly entered and exited South Division High School on Monday morning.
In response to pandemic-triggered school closures through at least April 13th and the reality that 83 percent of Milwaukee Public Schools’ approximately 75,000 students live in poverty, the district is offering free breakfast and lunch in a grab-and-go format at 20 district schools.
The district is also providing grade-level targeted instructional kits. “Our goal is our young people read, read, read on a daily basis,” said Posley. “This is a continuation of the classroom.” Picking up the kits is optional.
The schools are open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
Those arriving enter one set of doors, immediately encounter a staffed table with the food and instructional kits and then are guided out a different set. Security guards monitor the doors. “What they are watching out for is big groups arriving,” said Posley.
During the press conference, no lines formed and individuals were able to maintain “social distancing” space. The employees inside, however, were closely quartered.
Posley said the employees are a mix of principals, engineering and food service staff, security employees and central office staff.
“This is the first day and we will only get better,” said Posley. He said the district would add more sites if needed.
The second case of COVID-19 in the city was an MPS employee at Hopkins-Lloyd Community School. Posley said he could not confirm whether the employee was a teacher, nor the employee’s gender.
The superintendent said it was too early to determine how graduation could be impacted. “Our seniors have been our priority since day one,” said Posley. He said an online platform was ready to be deployed if needed.
Breakfast and Lunch Distribution Sites
- ALBA – 1712 S. 32nd St.
- Barbee Montessori – 4456 N. Teutonia Ave.
- Bay View High School – 2751 S. Lenox St.
- Browning – 5440 N. 64th St.
- Douglas – 3620 N. 18th St
- Engleburg – 5100 N. 91st St.
- Gaenslen – 1250 E. Burleigh St.
- Hamilton High School – 6215 W. Warnimont Ave.
- MacDowell Montessori – 6415 W. Mount Vernon Ave.
- Marshall High School – 4141 N. 64th St.
- Morse – 6700 N. 80th St.
- North Division High School – 1011 W. Center St.
- Obama SCTE High School – 5075 N. Sherman Blvd.
- Pulaski High School – 2500 W. Oklahoma Ave.
- Reagan High School – 4965 S. 20th St.
- South Division High School – 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.
- Thoreau – 7878 N. 60th St.
- Vincent High School – 7501 N. Granville Rd.
- Washington High School – 2525 N. Sherman Blvd.
- Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (WCLL) – 1017 N. 12th St.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Back in the News: David Clarke Is Still Crazy - Bruce Murphy - Mar 16th, 2020
- Op Ed: Senators Must Pass Coronavirus Act - Sarah Godlewski - Mar 16th, 2020
- Dining: Evers Says State Bars, Restaurants Can Stay Open - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- Archbishop Listecki Suspends the Public Celebration of Masses - Archdiocese of Milwaukee - Mar 16th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Prohibit Mass Gatherings of 50 People or More - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 16th, 2020
- MPS Offers Breakfast and Lunch To Go - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- Please Vote Absentee In Spring Election - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 16th, 2020
- AG Kaul Warns Wisconsin Residents of COVID-19 Scams and Price Gouging - Josh Kaul - Mar 16th, 2020
- St. Ann Center Temporarily Closes March 18 - St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care - Mar 16th, 2020
- MCTS Riders Encouraged to Limit Non-Essential Travel - Milwaukee County Transit System - Mar 16th, 2020
- Public market suspends public dining & seating; will remain open for carry out and to-go orders - Milwaukee Public Market - Mar 16th, 2020
- An Important Message from The Bartolotta Restaurants - The Bartolotta Restaurants - Mar 16th, 2020
- Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to Suspend Operations Indefinitely - Potawatomi Hotel & Casino - Mar 16th, 2020
- Gov. Evers, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin National Guard Work to Bring Grand Princess Cruise Ship Passengers Safely Back to Wisconsin - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 16th, 2020
- Dining: List of Restaurants Offering Delivery, Carryout - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 15th, 2020
- Milwaukee Public Schools to begin distribution of meals and instructional materials - Milwaukee Public Schools - Mar 15th, 2020
- Advocate Aurora Health adopts a no-visitor policy, with a few exceptions - Advocate Aurora Health - Mar 15th, 2020
- Want $130? City Needs Poll Workers - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 15th, 2020
- Milwaukee Public Library to Close Public Locations March 16-29 - Milwaukee Public Library - Mar 15th, 2020
- 33 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - WPR Staff - Mar 15th, 2020
- Now Serving: Stone Creek Temporarily Closes In Response to Coronavirus - Michael Holloway - Mar 15th, 2020
- First Stage cancels all remaining performances of GRETEL! - First Stage - Mar 15th, 2020
- Second Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Discovered in the City of Milwaukee - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 14th, 2020
- Franklin Health Department reports positive case of COVID-19 - City of Franklin Health Department - Mar 14th, 2020
- Legislators Take No Action on Pandemic - Melanie Conklin - Mar 14th, 2020
- State’s Republicans Oppose Coronavirus Bill - Allison Stevens - Mar 14th, 2020
- 27 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - WPR Staff - Mar 14th, 2020
- Governor Evers directs WisDOT to issue COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits - Wisconsin Department of Transportation - Mar 14th, 2020
- Washington County Begins Emergency Protocols to Mitigate COVID-19 Spread - Washington County - Mar 14th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Updates Regarding COVID-19 - County Executive Chris Abele - Mar 14th, 2020
- 19 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - Shamane Mills - Mar 14th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Mandates Closing All K-12 Schools - WPR Staff - Mar 14th, 2020
- WAUMC cancels all worship, church activities from March 15 – 29; includes Milwaukee Hot Club performance - Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church - Mar 14th, 2020
- Discovery World Temporarily Closed to Public Beginning Saturday, March 14 - Discovery World - Mar 13th, 2020
- First Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Confirmed in the City of Milwaukee - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 13th, 2020
- Giannis Pledges $100,000 for Fiserv Workers - Graham Kilmer - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Public Schools close effective Monday, March 16, 2020 - Milwaukee Public Schools - Mar 13th, 2020
- Dining: Bars, Restaurants and COVID-19 - Graham Kilmer - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Ballet’s PUSH. performance cancelled - Milwaukee Ballet - Mar 13th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Mandate Statewide Closure of All K-12 Wisconsin Schools - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Preparing for COVID-19 Outbreak - Corri Hess - Mar 13th, 2020
- Senator Baldwin Helps Introduce Bill to Expand Free Coronavirus Testing - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Arts Groups Suspending Shows - Dominique Paul Noth - Mar 13th, 2020
- The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is Canceling All Performances Through March 23 Due to EverIncreasing Concerns Over the Spread of the COVID-19 Virus - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Mar 13th, 2020
- Op Ed: How You Can Prevent Spread of COVID-19 - State Sen. Jennifer Shilling - Mar 13th, 2020
- Blood donation appointments, local community blood drives being canceled due to concerns about coronavirus - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Area School Districts to Close - Press Release - Mar 13th, 2020
- City Hall: Public Meeting, Courthouse Cancelations Begin - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 13th, 2020
- Alice Cooper Postpones Spring 2020 Tour - Wisconsin Center District - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Issues Proclamation About COVID-19 - County Executive Chris Abele - Mar 13th, 2020
- Johnson Spokesman Addresses Coronavirus Precautions - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson - Mar 13th, 2020
- Evers Addresses COVID-19 in Wisconsin - Melanie Conklin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Suspend all Performances and Public Events Through April 5, 2020 - Milwaukee Repertory Theater - Mar 13th, 2020
- Pocan Receives CDC Answers on Coronavirus Testing Capacity - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 13th, 2020
- Statement from Marcus Performing Arts Center - Marcus Performing Arts Center - Mar 12th, 2020
- An urgent message regarding First Stage performance schedule due to COVID-19 - First Stage - Mar 12th, 2020
- UWM cancels all study abroad programs; Foundation employee tests negative for coronavirus - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 12th, 2020
- Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Cancels March 19th Neighborhood Night and Postpones April 4th Birthday Party - Betty Brinn Children’s Museum - Mar 12th, 2020
- Elections Commission Takes Action on COVID-19 Issues for April 7 and May 12 Elections - Wisconsin Elections Commission - Mar 12th, 2020
- The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is Canceling March 13-15 Performances at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Due to Ever-Increasing Concerns Over the Spread of the COVID-19 Virus - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Mar 12th, 2020
- Milwaukee Health Department issues guidelines for travel and mass gatherings - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 12th, 2020
- Lakefront Brewery Closing to the Public Until Further Notice - Lakefront Brewery - Mar 12th, 2020
- Two Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Dane County - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 12th, 2020
- Pocan: Coronavirus Testing Capacity Shortage Explained - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 12th, 2020
- 54th Annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been Canceled - Westown Association - Mar 12th, 2020
- Universities Make Changes in Face of COVID-19 - Rich Kremer - Mar 12th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Declares Public Health Emergency Due to COVID-19 - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 12th, 2020
- Pocan: Military Bases Abroad Possibly Lack Coronavirus Test Kits - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 12th, 2020
- City Hall: Milwaukee Preparing for the Arrival of Coronavirus - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM to suspend in-person classes after spring break, until April 10 - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 11th, 2020
- Three Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 11th, 2020
- In Letter to Trump, Baldwin and Senate Democrats Call for Coronavirus Economic Response Focused on Helping Workers and Families Most Harmed - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 11th, 2020
- Johnson Discusses Coronavirus on MSNBC - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson - Mar 11th, 2020
- State’s Election Clerks Prepare for COVID-19 - Rob Mentzer - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM Employee Tested for Coronavirus - Alana Watson - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM Foundation employee tested for coronavirus; spring break extended - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 10th, 2020
- Wisconsin Ginseng Festival Cancelled - Rob Mentzer - Mar 10th, 2020
- Coronavirus Could Hit State Economy Harder - Erik Gunn - Mar 10th, 2020
- Third Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 10th, 2020
- DFI Reminds Investors to Beware of Con Artists Looking to Profit from Fear and Uncertainty Related to COVID-19 - Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions - Mar 9th, 2020
- Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin urges blood donation to maintain adequate blood supply as coronavirus outbreak continues - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin - Mar 9th, 2020
- Coronavirus Likely to Hit Milwaukee, Officials Say - Corri Hess - Mar 6th, 2020
- Op Ed: Coronavirus and Candor - Bill Kaplan - Mar 4th, 2020
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Calls on Insurance Companies to Put People over Junk Plan Profits Amidst Coronavirus Concerns - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 3rd, 2020
- Pocan Questions Removal of COVID-19 Cases Tested from CDC Website - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 2nd, 2020