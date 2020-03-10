Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Shenandoah, the classic country band, is reuniting for its 30th anniversary and performing at the Northern Lights Theater at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on March 13 at 8 p.m. This intimate concert reunion, including original singer Marty Raybon, is sure to enthrall country fans of any age.

These tickets cost between $25 – $35 per person, but they’re free for Urban Milwaukee members who claim them. Follow this link to pick up one or two tickets to see Shenandoah on March 13th while supplies last.

The popular band released nine studio albums, of which two were certified gold, and had 26 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. And now that they’re reunited for this tour there may be more hits to come: The band plans to work on new music in the near future.

Once members reserve tickets, they must pick them up in person at Urban Milwaukee: The Store 24 hours before the start of the concert. Urban Milwaukee: The Store is located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee. For more information on Potawatomi, the Northern Lights Theater, and Shenandoah, click here. To get tickets to this concert, click here, while supplies last.

Not Yet a Member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets, while supplies last.