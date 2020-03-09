Urban Milwaukee Members will take a tour of the facility and try some samples.

If it is not clear yet, the Urban Milwaukee staff loves exploring the city. We strongly believe that in order to write about the city we live in, we have to completely immerse ourselves in the businesses, events and neighborhoods Milwaukee has to offer. And we want to bring our members along to join in on the fun!

On Wednesday, March 25 at 5:30 p.m., Urban Milwaukee will have our next member social at Milwaukee’s only urban creamery, the Clock Shadow Creamery. The Clock Shadow Creamery produces multiple different kinds of cheeses including cheddar, ricotta, chevre, Mexican and more. Click here to get your tickets while supplies last.

Take a tour of the facility, try some samples, learn about cheese pairings and talk to some of your fellow Urban Milwaukee members and our staff. Members are allowed to bring one extra guest to this event, but must reserve a ticket for them. Tickets to this event are limited to 50 people so be sure to get them here before they run out.

Clock Shadow Creamery is located at 138 W. Bruce St. in Walker’s Point. To learn more about Clock Shadow Creamery, click here. To get tickets to this event, click here.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets, while supplies last.