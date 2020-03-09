Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

We are out of tickets to The Tragedy of Carmen

Milwaukee’s internationally known, Florentine Opera Company, will perform The Tragedy of Carmen on March 13, 15, 21 and 22. This fantastic show will be leaving the stage just as soon as it arrived, and Urban Milwaukee wants to let a few of our members attend for free, while supplies last.

Click here to pick up one or two tickets to the Tragedy of Carmen at the Florentine Opera for their shows on March 13, 15, 21 and 22, originally $50 each, now free to a handful of our Urban Milwaukee members while supplies last. According to the Florentine Opera Company website,

Peter Brook’s acclaimed chamber adaptation strips the story of Carmen to its emotional core. This taut psycho-drama is great opera and dynamic theater all at once. With jealousies ignited and passions exploding, Carmen’s lust for life leads down a deadly path. You’ll hear all the famous arias and get to know our heroine in a whole new way.

Once reserved, Urban Milwaukee will send an email out to you asking which showing you would prefer to attend. Then tickets will be sent to you directly.

The Tragedy of Carmen will perform in Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, Marcus Performing Arts Center, located at 929 N. Water St. in downtown Milwaukee. For more information on the Florentine Opera Company and the Tragedy of Carmen, click here.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.