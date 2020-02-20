Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

On Wednesday, February 19, Urban Milwaukee members roughed the winter temperatures to make it to the Haggerty Museum of Art where they were welcomed by Urban Milwaukee staff with a glass of wine and some fantastic art.

Located on the Marquette University campus, the Haggerty Museum is home to a couple of surprising hidden gems including a beautiful Salvador Dalí and an iconic photograph from Dorothea Lang. Meanwhile some of their gems were not so hidden. Like their wall-to-wall Keith Haring piece, made specifically for the construction fence around the building as the Haggerty Museum was constructed.

While these great pieces are staples at the museum, their current exhibit Toward the Texture of Knowing will only be here for a limited time. Focused on experiencing art and life through senses other than sight, pieces in the Toward the Texture of Knowing show “our relationship to technology and tools for knowledge of the future; experiences of alienation, loss and anxiety; investigations of the body and the dynamic between interiority and exteriority,” according to the Haggerty Museum of Art’s website.

Members got to really take in the entire space with a personalized tour by Susan Longhenry, Director and Chief Curator at the Haggerty.

Interested in joining in on one of these events in the future? Become a member today for only $99/year or $9/month, and enjoy all of the perks an Urban Milwaukee membership has to offer.

Once you become a member, or for those of you who already are a part of our member community, grab your tickets to our next event at Bittercube Bar & Bazaar on March 5 at 6 p.m.

We hope to see you there.

