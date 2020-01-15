Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee is giving away a pair of tickets to an Urban Milwaukee member to see “Shaun Boothe: The Unauthorized Biography Series” on Thursday, January 30, at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center.

Shaun Boothe is a successful hip-hop artist, motivational speaker and founder of Live Your Legacy Academy. His performance, “Shaun Boothe: The Unauthorized Biography Series” is a musical experience focusing on different history makers and cultural changers throughout history. Click here to get your tickets while supplies last to this one-of-a-kind experience, normally priced at $35 each, for free.

According to their website, “South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center is a professionally-managed performing arts center serving the School District of South Milwaukee (SDSM), community organizations, professional presenters and businesses throughout the greater Milwaukee region.” For more information about the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center Click here. To grab our only pair of tickets to the show click here.