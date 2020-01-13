Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) has a new supporting partner: the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Mitchell International has become a Premium Partner of the MAM, allowing the airport to participate in large museum events, including Lakefront Festival of Art and Art in Bloom.

According to the museum’s director, Marcelle Polednik, travel and art often go hand-in-hand. “They both allow us to explore different places, culture, and ideas—to step out of our everyday. I’m excited to formalize the Museum’s relationship with the airport and to welcome them as an official partner,” she added.

A space at the MAM, sponsored by Mitchell International, will provide room for museum visitors to store their baggage while they view artwork. The Museum will also be promoted throughout the airport as a can’t-miss Milwaukee institution.

The new partnership will help “expose the thousands of visitors to the rich cultural institutions we have and showcase Milwaukee as a thriving destination,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. “As we encourage travelers to fly from MKE, this partnership is a proud reminder that Milwaukee is not only an amazing place to live, work and play, but also an amazing place in which to visit and invest.”

Mitchell International is a sponsor of MAM After Dark’s Miami Nights, which will be held at the museum January 31 and will feature tropical ambience, salsa dancing, live music, Cuban fusion cuisine, art tours, and vendors. For more information, visit the museum’s website.

Art News

On Friday, the historic Pfister Hotel announced the six finalists for the hotel’s 2020-2021 Artist in Residence program. They all hail from Milwaukee and include Ariana Hugget (representational painter, colorist, realist), David Najib Kasir (contemporary painter), Mariah Kate Klemens (sentimental conceptualist), Nykoli Koslow (conceptual abstraction artist), Paloma Wilder (goldsmith and jewelry designer) and Anke Wonder (artistic sustainable fashion designer). From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday (Gallery Night), visitors to the Pfister’s Rouge Ballroom can meet the finalists and view their artwork. Complimentary refreshments will be served, and admission to the event is free.

Art Events and Exhibit Openings

Monday, 11 a.m.:

–On the Nature of Wisconsin opens at The Warehouse, 1635 W. St. Paul Ave.

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.:

Tanya Paul, Curator of European Art for the MAM, gives a Gallery Talk on A Modern Vision, the MAM’s current exhibition featuring work by more than a dozen European 19th and 20th century artists. The talk will be held in the Baker/Rowland Galleries and is free with museum admission and free for members.

Thursday, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.:

The MAM will host an adult tour-workshop of the museum’s current exhibition, Landfill Press: Five Decades of Printmaking. Led by curator Nikki Otten, the event will conclude with a studio workshop on printing techniques such as monoprints, screenprints and linocuts.

Friday:

Toward the Texture of Knowing opens Friday at Haggerty Museum of Art, 1234 W. Tory Hill (Marquette University campus). Several programs will be held in conjunction with the exhibit, on additional dates. Visit the museum’s website for more information.

Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.:

-Formation of Iridescent Structures: Works by Grant Gill opens with an artist reception at The Alice Wilds gallery, 900 S. 5th St. Suite 102.

–Bill Reid’s pop-up exhibition The Unexpected Birdwatcher, opens at The Warehouse in the evening.

Friday, 5 to 9 p.m.:

-Ironboat: New Photography by Christopher Winters opens at the Grohmann Museum, 1025 N. Broadway St., with a gallery talk by the artist and a reception.

-A reception for On the Nature of Wisconsin will be held at The Warehouse.

Friday and Saturday:

Gallery Night and Day, an event showcasing many local artists and galleries, will be held at dozens of venues in or near downtown Milwaukee. Visit the Gallery Night MKE website for more details.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Lynden Sculpture Garden visitors and their canine pals can explore all the grounds have to offer during Dog Days at Lynden.

Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.:

Artist Mike Pare will host Aroma Arts: An Incense Making Workshop at Lynden Sculpture Garden. The fee is $65 ($55 for members) and includes all workshop materials.

Last Chance….Exhibits Closing

-Wolfgang Klein: Freedom of Expression closes Friday at MOWA St John’s on the Lake, 1840 N. Prospect Ave.

–Day Drawing/Day Dreaming closes Saturday at Portrait Society Gallery, 207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 526.

-Var Gallery’s 6th Year and Annual Artist in Residence Exhibition closes Sunday at Var Gallery & Studios, 643 S. 2nd St.