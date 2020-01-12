Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

As I look back on 2019, I am proud to remember the achievements and priorities of Wisconsin Democrats. It was a new era for our state with a new Governor focused on the needs and values of Wisconsinites.

With Governor Tony Evers at the helm, we were able to highlight the overwhelming public support for solutions that can propel our state forward.

Going into 2020, Wisconsin Democrats remain focused on those same values that put families, workers and communities first. We believe in prioritizing the people of Wisconsin and addressing the issues residents face every single day by lowering health care costs, ensuring our schools are properly funded, and expanding economic security for families and seniors.

Simply put, Wisconsin does better when we all do better.

Democrats want to tackle the tough issues, strengthen communities, and ensure Wisconsin is place where the next generation wants to live, work and raise a family.

We want to restore tax fairness and close tax loopholes that allow corporations to shift their tax burden onto homeowners and small businesses.

We want to lower the cost of health care for families by expanding Medicaid, capping prescription drug prices, and bolstering protections for people with preexisting conditions.

We want to strengthen clean water protections to ensure that every Wisconsinite can safely drink water from their tap.

While I am hopeful we can find broad bi-partisan consensus for these commonsense solutions to the challenges we face, time is of the essence. Far too many families struggle with economic insecurity. Medical costs are skyrocketing and reckless trade wars are threatening our family farmers.

We cannot ask the people of Wisconsin to settle for any less than they deserve. We were elected to address the issues facing Wisconsin families and it is our responsibility as lawmakers to serve our communities and do what is best for the state of Wisconsin.

In 2020, my Democratic colleagues and I are committed to working with Gov. Evers to advance bold solutions that restore fairness, expand opportunities, and invest in communities.

I believe these goals are well within our reach. Together we can build a brighter and better tomorrow for current and future generations to enjoy.

Jennifer Shilling serves as the Senate Democratic Leader and represents the 32nd District which covers La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford and parts of Monroe County.