Strapped for cash but want to beat the cold-weather doldrums and see some great art? The Milwaukee area offers plenty of opportunities to view artwork by local and national artists without spending a dime. Make an afternoon of gallery-hopping in Milwaukee’s art-centric Third Ward or historic Walker’s Point neighborhoods, or check out other galleries throughout the city.

Below are more than 20 free Milwaukee-area galleries (and one art museum) to visit this winter:

Art Events and Gallery Openings

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.:

Ariel Pate, assistant curator of photography for the Milwaukee Art Museum, will host a gallery talk of the Portrait of Milwaukee exhibit, located in the MAM’s Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts.

Thursday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

An exhibit featuring the photography and paintings of artists Jeff McAvoy, Heidi Koester and Maggie Szpot will open at the Urban Ecology Center in Riverside Park, 1500 E. Park Place.

Friday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

Scout’s Honor, a collective exhibition showcasing work by nearly 20 artists, opens with an evening reception at Scout Gallery, 1104 Historic W. Mitchell St.

Friday, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.:

A Party! Paint! Sip event will be held at Vibez Creative Arts Space, located at 3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave. in the Sherman Phoenix building. Visit https://www.vibezcreativeartsspace.com/ for tickets and more information.

Sunday:

Robert Murray: The Working Models opens at Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Rd.

Last Chance: Exhibits Closing

Marc Chagall: Original Color Lithographs, a collection of original lithographs by renowned painter Marc Chagall, closes Saturday at the David Barnett Gallery, 1024 E. State St.

Two exhibits, Tom Uttech: Into the Woods, and On the Water, close Sunday at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend.