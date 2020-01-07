21 Great Places to See Art
Galleries, museums, a hotel, a warehouse. All free.
Strapped for cash but want to beat the cold-weather doldrums and see some great art? The Milwaukee area offers plenty of opportunities to view artwork by local and national artists without spending a dime. Make an afternoon of gallery-hopping in Milwaukee’s art-centric Third Ward or historic Walker’s Point neighborhoods, or check out other galleries throughout the city.
Below are more than 20 free Milwaukee-area galleries (and one art museum) to visit this winter:
- The Alice Wilds, 900 S. 5th St., Suite 102
- Ayzha Fine Arts Gallery & Boutique, The Avenue MKE, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.
- David Barnett Gallery, 1024 E. State St.
- Gallery 218, 207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 218
- Gallery 505, 517 E. Silver Spring Dr., Whitefish Bay
- The Green Gallery, 1500 N. Farwell Ave.
- The Haggerty Museum of Art, 1234 W. Tory Hill, Milwaukee (Marquette University Campus)
- The Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 926 E. Center St.
- Latino Arts, Inc., 1028 S. 9th St.
- Lily Pad Gallery West, 215 N. Broadway
- Portrait Society Gallery, 207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 526
- Real Tinsel Gallery, 1013-1015 W. Historic Mitchell St.
- Scout Gallery, 1104 W. Historic Mitchell St.
- MOWA-St. John’s on the Lake, 1840 N. Prospect Ave.
- Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave.
- Terry McCormick Contemporary Fine and Folk Art Gallery, 2522 N. 18th St.
- Tory Folliard Gallery, 233 N. Milwaukee St.
- UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery, 2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.
- Var West Gallery, 1704, 423 W. Pierce St.
- The Warehouse, 1635 W. St. Paul Ave.
- Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, 839 S. 5th St.
Art Events and Gallery Openings
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.:
Ariel Pate, assistant curator of photography for the Milwaukee Art Museum, will host a gallery talk of the Portrait of Milwaukee exhibit, located in the MAM’s Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts.
Thursday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
An exhibit featuring the photography and paintings of artists Jeff McAvoy, Heidi Koester and Maggie Szpot will open at the Urban Ecology Center in Riverside Park, 1500 E. Park Place.
Friday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.:
Scout’s Honor, a collective exhibition showcasing work by nearly 20 artists, opens with an evening reception at Scout Gallery, 1104 Historic W. Mitchell St.
Friday, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.:
A Party! Paint! Sip event will be held at Vibez Creative Arts Space, located at 3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave. in the Sherman Phoenix building. Visit https://www.vibezcreativeartsspace.com/ for tickets and more information.
Sunday:
Robert Murray: The Working Models opens at Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Rd.
Last Chance: Exhibits Closing
Marc Chagall: Original Color Lithographs, a collection of original lithographs by renowned painter Marc Chagall, closes Saturday at the David Barnett Gallery, 1024 E. State St.
Two exhibits, Tom Uttech: Into the Woods, and On the Water, close Sunday at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend.
