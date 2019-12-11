Urban Milwaukee members can get tickets worth up to $80, while supplies last.

DeadMau5 will be performing in Milwaukee this Saturday, December 14 at the Wisconsin Center, and Urban Milwaukee has some last-minute tickets just for our members.

Urban Milwaukee is giving away a select amount of tickets — worth $40 each — in singles and pairs while supplies last.

DeadMau5, the internationally known electronic DJ, will be bringing his North American tour to Milwaukee with guests Chris Lake, Mad Zach and Gue5t Vox from Lights. The 19-date tour follows the release of DeadMau5’s latest album release, mau5ville, Level 3, released in February of this year.

The show will also feature DeadMau5’s new Cube-V3 — an enormous LED cube encompassing and rotating around DeadMau5 as he performs. This concert is assured to be exhilarating and dance-filled, so if that’s your kind of entertainment, act fast: reserve your tickets here before we run out.

DeadMau5 will perform at the Wisconsin Center located at 400 W Wisconsin Ave, on December 14. The all-ages show will begin at 7:30. Tickets for members will be available for willcall on the day of the show. Get your tickets here!