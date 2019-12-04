Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Looking for a different kind of Christmas concert? You can’t get much different than the upcoming show by Early Music Now, which features internationally-known specialists performing Nativity songs from the 10th to 14th centuries. This includes church music and songs of private devotion from that era, sung in Latin, Old French, Old Provençal, and Saxon and interlaced with Medieval English. And we have free tickets to offer Urban Milwaukee members.

The details: Early Music Now presents C-Anne Azéma & Soloists of the Boston Camerata in “A Medieval Christmas: Puer Natus Est” on December 7 at 5 p.m. (with a pre-concert lecture at 4 p.m.) and December 8 at 3 p.m. (with a pre-concert lecture at 2 p.m.).

And we would love for a handful of Urban Milwaukee members to attend — for free — the December 8 concert at 3 p.m. (with a pre-concert lecture at 2 p.m.) If you would like to attend, please secure your tickets here, while supplies last.

Tickets are normally priced at $46. However, we are offering our members a chance to explore the holiday traditions of Medieval France, Italy and England through a performance by this critically acclaimed ensemble for free, while supplies last.

“A Medieval Christmas: Puer Natus Est”, will take place at the St. Joseph Chapel located at 1501 S. Layton Blvd. Click here to reserve your tickets, while supplies last, to attend on December 8. Tickets will be available at Will Call for pickup on the day of the event. For more information about Early Music Now, click here.