The MSO Has a Full Schedule of Holiday Performances

And we want you to get tickets to two of these shows on us! Urban Milwaukee has a selection of tickets for the MSO Holiday Pops on December 6 at 8 p.m. (grab your pair of tickets for it here, while supplies last), and another handful of tickets for the Leslie Odom, Jr. Holiday Special on December 11 at 7:30 p.m. (grab your pair of tickets for it here, while supplies last), both of which are playing at the Riverside Theater.

The MSO Holiday Pops bring the whole family to Milwaukee’s musical holiday tradition! Whitney Claire Kaufman joins the MSO for Holiday Pops, a musical jubilee of your favorite carols, classics, and sing-alongs, plus a handbell ensemble and other delights. If you are unable to make it to our ticket giveaway, Holiday Pops will run from December 6 to 8. For more information, follow the link here.

Leslie Odom, Jr., best known as original Aaron Burr in the acclaimed Broadway production of Hamilton, joins the MSO for a holiday concert with a jazz twist. The Grammy- and Tony Award-winning vocalist brings his smooth signature style to holiday classics such as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “First Noel,” and “My Favorite Things”. This show is for one night only on Wednesday, December 11. More information can be found here.

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is among the finest orchestras in the nation. Since its inception in 1959, the MSO has found innovative ways to give music a home in the region, develop music appreciation and talent among area youth, and raise the national reputation of Milwaukee. The MSO reaches out to diverse audiences through concert performances and nationally recognized education and outreach programs. All programs are guided by the MSO Family Shared Vision which states that the MSO exists for three purposes: to comfort, educate, entertain and exhilarate the human soul through events of cultural significance, relevance and artistic challenge; to embrace, preserve and foster our musical heritage; and to enhance the vibrancy of our community. More information about the MSO and the Symphony Center renovation at mso.org.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, you will not only help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

For this week only, you are able to become a member of Urban Milwaukee for $59. The tickets for both of these events cost $69 each, meaning that by becoming a member of Urban Milwaukee your membership will already have paid for itself twice. And you’ll be able to attend a fantastic event, just one of the many perks for becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

All of this is just $9/month, or $59 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets.

