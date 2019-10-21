"The Café At The Plaza Double Bubble Happy Hour in the courtyard is the best secret in this city!"

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I am a Creative Manager for Wisconsin’s one and only student-run business program, Blue & Gold Ventures. What makes my role awesome is that I get to work with student start-ups and utilize my design skills to help market their company.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Underrated

If you could create one thing in Milwaukee, what would it be?

I would create a Ferris wheel. I would definitely make sure it would be lit up at night. In terms of colors, I am thinking tangerine orange, lilac purple and light green. How great of an addition to the skyline would that be!

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Beans & Barley, hands down! It is impossible to go there and not order a sweet potato bean burrito with lime sour cream. I love that you can have both a delicious meal and feel great afterward, all for a good price.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

My favorite Milwaukee tradition is the Kite Festival at Veterans Park. I spent one of my first weekends in Milwaukee at the festival when I moved here for college. I look forward to it now every year.

What’s your favorite hidden gem or secret fact about the city?

The Café At The Plaza Double Bubble Happy Hour in the courtyard is the best secret in this city! You can get two drinks, for just $5. I actually live at The Plaza and I did not discover this hidden gem until I moved there this September.