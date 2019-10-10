Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

LISC Milwaukee announced the first winners of Brew City Match this week. The program, backed by a $3.5 million grant from Chase, is focused on small business development and commercial property revitalization in the city’s historic commercial corridors.

The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) announced 59 winners in four different programs. Of the participating businesses, 92 percent are run by entrepreneurs of color and 80 percent are owned by women. Most of the businesses are small entities that Brew City Match will help get off the ground. But others are established or emerging firms that Brew City Match will partner with to rehabilitate vacant or underutilized commercial properties.

The program is focused on the Historic King Drive, Cesar Chavez Drive and W. North Avenue and W. Fond du Lac Ave. corridors.

Through Brew City Match, four business owners will receive design assistance, mini-grants and financing to build out commercial storefronts, 15 business owners are receiving support for location selection, nine properties are receiving grants and financing to prepare vacant storefronts for occupancy and 31 business owners will receive business planning assistance.

“At LISC, we invest in strategies that work to create wealth and address chronic poverty in Milwaukee,” said LISC Milwaukee Executive Director Donsia Strong Hill in a statement. “Through Brew City Match, we are able to leverage philanthropic support, public funds and private investment to intentionally encourage small business growth, and targeted commercial real estate development in commercial corridors surrounding downtown.”

In addition to Chase and LISC, project partners include the City of Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, Columbia Savings & Loan, Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC), in addition to MKE United, a Greater Milwaukee Committee initiative. The program is managed by Beth Haskovec. The program was first announced in October 2018.

Projects include a $40,000 loan, design assistance and mini-grant for Donut Monster, led by Jackie and Sara Woods, in the firm’s quest to establish a stand-alone retail location at 1724 N. Martin Luther King Dr. Brew City Match is also partnering with El Rey Enterprises through a $15,000 grant to rehabilitate the 4,750-square-foot space at 1037 S. Cesar Chavez Dr. That project will also receive a $13,825 white box grant from the city.

Some of the storefronts rehabbed as part of Brew City Match will find immediate tenants from LISC’s Pop Up MKE program, including the El Rey property on Cesar Chavez. Twelve tenants were announced for the program in September.

More information about the program is available on BrewCityMatch.com.

