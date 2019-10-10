59 Winning Businesses in Brew City Match
92 percent are run by entrepreneurs of color, 80 percent owned by women.
LISC Milwaukee announced the first winners of Brew City Match this week. The program, backed by a $3.5 million grant from Chase, is focused on small business development and commercial property revitalization in the city’s historic commercial corridors.
The Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) announced 59 winners in four different programs. Of the participating businesses, 92 percent are run by entrepreneurs of color and 80 percent are owned by women. Most of the businesses are small entities that Brew City Match will help get off the ground. But others are established or emerging firms that Brew City Match will partner with to rehabilitate vacant or underutilized commercial properties.
The program is focused on the Historic King Drive, Cesar Chavez Drive and W. North Avenue and W. Fond du Lac Ave. corridors.
Through Brew City Match, four business owners will receive design assistance, mini-grants and financing to build out commercial storefronts, 15 business owners are receiving support for location selection, nine properties are receiving grants and financing to prepare vacant storefronts for occupancy and 31 business owners will receive business planning assistance.
“At LISC, we invest in strategies that work to create wealth and address chronic poverty in Milwaukee,” said LISC Milwaukee Executive Director Donsia Strong Hill in a statement. “Through Brew City Match, we are able to leverage philanthropic support, public funds and private investment to intentionally encourage small business growth, and targeted commercial real estate development in commercial corridors surrounding downtown.”
In addition to Chase and LISC, project partners include the City of Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, Columbia Savings & Loan, Milwaukee Economic Development Corporation, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC), in addition to MKE United, a Greater Milwaukee Committee initiative. The program is managed by Beth Haskovec. The program was first announced in October 2018.
Projects include a $40,000 loan, design assistance and mini-grant for Donut Monster, led by Jackie and Sara Woods, in the firm’s quest to establish a stand-alone retail location at 1724 N. Martin Luther King Dr. Brew City Match is also partnering with El Rey Enterprises through a $15,000 grant to rehabilitate the 4,750-square-foot space at 1037 S. Cesar Chavez Dr. That project will also receive a $13,825 white box grant from the city.
Some of the storefronts rehabbed as part of Brew City Match will find immediate tenants from LISC’s Pop Up MKE program, including the El Rey property on Cesar Chavez. Twelve tenants were announced for the program in September.
More information about the program is available on BrewCityMatch.com.
Building Owner Track Winners
- Antonio Butts, Walnut Way Conservation Corp. – 1607 W. North Ave.
- Nelson Lang, El Rey Enterprises – 1037 S. Cesar Chavez Dr.
- Ryan Lampe & Keenan Lampe, 20 Ton Studios – 2000 W. North Ave.
- Michael Adetoro, FIT Investment Group, LLC
- Jesus Hernandez, Los Potrillos Western Wear – 1214 S. Cesar Chavez Dr.
- Wisconsin Redevelopment – 1862 W. Fond du Lac Ave.
- JCP Construction, “Legacy” – 1920 W. North Ave.
- JCP Construction, Deuces presents “Brownsville Comedy Room” – 1817-1819 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
- Martin Family – 339 W. North Ave.
Business Cash Track Winners
- Laurice Triggs – Wray of Hope, LLC Day spa located at 2115 W. North Avenue
- Jackie Lee Woods and Sara Woods – Donut Monster Donut shop planned for 1724 N. Martin Luther King Dr.
- Harold Turner – Harold Turner Group Communications & Printing Company
- Dasha Kelly Hamilton & Kima Hamilton – The Retreat Community event space, co-working space, and podcast studio at 2215 N. Martin Luther King Drive
Business Space Track Winners
- Danicha Brown & Vishalla Davis – ShakeNbake American Soul Kitchen
- Michael Brown-Johnson & Cheyenne McGlaston – Positive Vibes Fitness and Wellness
- Aniese Clay – Sweet Aniese Catering
- Jay Dean – The Heal Space
- Riddell Fairfield – Damn Good Sauces LLC
- Jarvis Selwyn – Trini-Dad’s Child Development Center
- Alise Kumar – AP Makeup Academy
- Seidah Lawrence – Eclectic Soul Catering Company
- Talaya Scott – FIIT Perspective, LLC
- Kristi Sherfinski – Helianthus, LLC
- Wilbur Teague & April Wilks – Soul 2 Soul Catering
- LaTasha Tharp – Elevated Healing: Massage & Wellness Arts
- Talethea Thompson – Pump Five
- Makalya West – Crowned with Tresses
- Monika Yarn – Mishelle Elizabeth Photography, LLC
Business Planning Track Winners
- Candyce Kilgore – Kandie Coated Eats & Sweets
- Oliva Lee – K.O.’s Delicious Desserts
- Amanda Long – Market Day Services
- Bianca Lozano – Lupitas Restaurant & Cantina
- Key Bennett – Melanin & Headwraps
- Robert Brox – Fit 4 You, Traveling Trainer
- Jeremy Bryan – Taproot Wellness Coaching
- Cecilia Butler – A Butler’s Love
- Willie Clinton – Next|Hiit, llc
- Michael Curtis – Curtisy
- Jakari Evans – Kjayz Taste of SOUL
- Deshunna Franklin – Kute Boutique
- Alicia Green – Tasteful Events & Catering, LLC
- Kenisha Hayward – Hayward & Dye, LLC
- Robert Haywood, Jr. – G9 Technologies
- Bianca Hill – Deeply Rooted Early Child Care Education Center
- Tiffany Hudson – Style Me Pretty
- Jarvis Selwyn – Ready.Set.Staff
- Lakeisha Johnson – Barely Used
- Lakeitha Jones – Neon’s Beauty Essentials & Salon
- Doris Jones – D’Vaxva’s Portable Parties
- Krystal Kendrick – Anita’s Home Décor & More
- Lizzel Luca – Quality Staffing, Training, and Consulting Agency, LLC
- Bianca Nelson – 3 B’s Catering
- Dreama Owns – A Creative Dream, LLC
- Teresa Peet – The Servant’s Trusted Hands, LLC.
- Kimberly Reese – A Taste of Love Catering, LLC
- Cetonia Weston-Roy – Niche Book Bar & Creative Space
- Aichelle White – Isharai Artist Management
- Keshonda Willis – Star Quality Planning & Events
- Jay Young – Steepsters
