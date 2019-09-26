Jeramey Jannene
Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic

Supervisor Dimitrijevic discusses her bid for Common Council seat, vision for the city.

Sep 26th, 2019
Marina Dimitrijevic. Photo from Marina for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic joined City Beat to discuss her time on the County Board, her run for the Common Council and her vision for a better city.

Unlike past episodes of City Beat, we met on location instead of a studio. We sat down at Colectivo in Bay View (2301 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) for a wide-ranging, 16-minute conversation.

Dimitrijevic explains why she wants to trade the Courthouse for City Hall and her vision for development in Bay View.

Underrated restaurant pick? El Senorial.

As with all candidate appearances on City Beat, Dimitrijevic’s appearance does not constitute an endorsement by Urban Milwaukee.

