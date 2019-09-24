Airport Getting a Commercial ‘Refresh’

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport just opened two new restaurants, kicking off a spate of new food and retail offerings coming to the airport in the near future.

The airport has added a, for the first time ever, Cousins Subs. And, it has also added another Starbucks. This new Starbucks, the third at the airport, will include breakfast sandwiches and pastries with their full menu of drink options, along with a new Nitro Cold Brew coffee that is poured from a tap. Both new restaurants will be located in Concourse C.

These two new options at the airport are the first in a rollout of local and national brands coming to the airport as part of a, “Refresh and redo.” County Executive Chris Abele said. The funds for the build-outs of these new businesses in the airport are not coming from local property tax dollars. “So for those of you at home who are concerned. You are not paying for this, you are just enjoying it.”

In other Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport news, the airport was awarded a $2,276,463 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to rehabilitate a taxiway.

Photo Gallery

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.