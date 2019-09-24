Graham Kilmer

Airport Getting a Commercial ‘Refresh’

Cousins Subs and Starbucks open new locations at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Cousins Subs®and Starbucks® Coffee. Photo courtesy of the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport just opened two new restaurants, kicking off a spate of new food and retail offerings coming to the airport in the near future.

The airport has added a, for the first time ever, Cousins Subs. And, it has also added another Starbucks. This new Starbucks, the third at the airport, will include breakfast sandwiches and pastries with their full menu of drink options, along with a new Nitro Cold Brew coffee that is poured from a tap. Both new restaurants will be located in Concourse C.

These two new options at the airport are the first in a rollout of local and national brands coming to the airport as part of a, “Refresh and redo.” County Executive Chris Abele said. The funds for the build-outs of these new businesses in the airport are not coming from local property tax dollars. “So for those of you at home who are concerned. You are not paying for this, you are just enjoying it.”

In other Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport news, the airport was awarded a $2,276,463 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to rehabilitate a taxiway.

Photo Gallery

