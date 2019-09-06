MCSO Salutes Honor Flight Heroes

There are two Honor Flights scheduled to depart on Saturday, September 7, 2019, for Washington D.C. at approximately 4:59 a.m. and 5:59 a.m. from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

MILWAUKEE, WI – (September 6, 2019) The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) salutes our Honor Flight heroes who served our country in the Armed Forces.

“These brave men and women dedicated their lives to securing the freedoms we now enjoy. I am humbled by the sacrifice they and their families have made for all of us,” said Chief Deputy Denita Ball.

Highway closures are not expected.

For further information, please contact MCSO Director of Public Affairs and Community Engagement Faithe Colas 414-639-5506 or Faithe.Colas@milwaukeecountywi.gov.