Great location for this East Side classic three-unit just off Downer Avenue. Two units have two bedrooms and the third unit has one bedroom. Hardwood floors, leaded glass, formal dining rooms, large porches, several new windows, updated boilers, roof 2010-2013. Appliances included as well as one washer and one dryer. Tenants pay gas and electric. Parking leased long term to neighbor for $100 per month. Rents are $1,120, $1,120 and $875. Walk to Downer Avenue shops, the lakefront and North Avenue.

The Breakdown

Address: 2312-14 E. Park Pl., Milwaukee

Size: 3,411 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Total Rooms: 14

Year Built: 1918

Asking Price: $349,000

Property Taxes: $8,091

Property Type: Duplex plus unit

Parking: Slab in back

MLS#: 1633692

Walkscore: 88

Photos

