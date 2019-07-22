Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I’m a tour guide and “professional” beer pourer at Milwaukee Brewing Company. Being a part of the tour staff is awesome because we get to interact with people interested in taking in “Brew City” to the fullest. It’s cool to share a beer or two with locals and tourists and ignite a passion for Milwaukee culture and history.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

What’s not to love? I think Milwaukee exemplifies Midwestern kindness. The people here are welcoming and you can strike up conversation with nearly anyone and learn their story. I enjoy how alive and vibrant this city becomes in the summertime through its festivals which create the perfect setting for cross cultural connections and education. The beer scene here is also unmatched in other cities. Every neighborhood has a brewery, the city has rich brewing history, and the beer is tastier and cheaper here than anywhere in this country.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

It’s hard to pick just one, Milwaukee truly is a foodie city. Von Trier has delicious German food- the currywurst and cucumber salad are my personal favorites. Centro Cafe is amazing at creating a balance between rich decadent, and fresh seasonal ingredients. I enjoy getting their chef’s daily special. Cafe India makes some of the best comfort food with my personal favorite being the Butter Chicken.

I hope to see more people getting out and voting in elections- both large and small. I help out as an election inspector and it can be hard to see low turnout in elections- especially smaller ones. I think the Democratic National Convention coming here in 2020 is going to get people fired up and excited to vote in the 2020 election and I hope that energy carries on to future smaller elections as well.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

414 day! I love a holiday dedicated to showing this city the love it deserves. It’s at the perfect time of year where everyone is itching to get outside (as long as we don’t get an April snow). Most importantly, the holiday highlights local businesses and artists.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

Ideally my weekend is jam packed with activities. Starting the day off with yoga, hopping between farmer’s markets, grabbing brunch with friends, riding bikes, checking out beer gardens, catching sun at the beach, hosting dinner with farmers’ market finds, and hopefully finishing the night off at a street festival followed by bar hopping.

What’s your favorite hidden gem or secret fact about the city?

Reservoir Park on top of North Ave. is one of the best lookout spots in the city. I love going there for sunrises or sunsets. In the Summertime it’s not too far from Kadish Park to enjoy Skyline Music festival on Tuesdays. It’s also the best place to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July.