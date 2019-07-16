Free Tickets to Party Like It’s 1500

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Bristol Renaissance Faire is 30 acres of ye olde fun. Every weekend, there’s a celebration in the village, but what are they celebrating? Queen Elizabeth herself (okay, it’s really someone playing the queen, but very convincingly) is visiting Bristol, and the whole town is ready to party. With 20 stages offering a variety of entertainment all day long, visitors will be dazzled with full armored jousts, the queen and her glittering court, amazing arts and crafts, delicious food, fine spirits, music, dance, parades, rides and games, and entertainers in the streets all day long. It’s truly a day of play in this 1500s town. The Bristol Renaissance Faire is fun for the entire family, and we want to you to attend, for free.

Urban Milwaukee offers a unique membership program, unlike any other news site in town. Being a member allows you to be the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events. And if you sign-up today, you will receive two free tickets – worth $52! – to the Bristol Renaissance Faire, while supplies last. Once you join our membership program as either a monthly or annual members, you can follow this link to reserve your two tickets, while supplies last.

Besides getting the free Bristol Renaissance Faire tickets, your Urban Milwaukee membership will get you many other perks, including:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10-percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, the price of a membership is just $9/month or $99 for an entire year. But during this exclusive deal, you will receive free admission for two at the Bristol Renaissance Faire, valued at $52. That’s over half the price of membership for the entire year. Signing-up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time.

So, become a member today, and walk for free amongst sword fighters, minstrels, jesters and queens, while supplies last. Join now, and follow this link to claim up to two tickets. Current Urban Milwaukee members are also eligible to claim this deal while we have tickets available.

This festival of fun runs Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day from July 6th through September 2nd. The grounds are located at 12550 120th Ave. in Kenosha. Want to learn more about the Bristol Renaissance Faire? Visit their website for a full lineup of events, performances, and vendors.