Polish Fest once again brought Polish culture and fun to the Henry Maier Festival Park last weekend for three days of celebration on Friday through Sunday.

The Sobieski Cultural Stage showcased a selection of traditional Polish dance. The cultural village gave guests insight into arts, crafts and history of Polish culture. The park was filled with live polka music and the smell of fresh perogies.

Polish Fest is the largest Polish cultural celebration in the country, according to the sign welcoming guests to the festival. Polish Fest was created in 1982 by Polish Heritage Alliance Inc. Since the 1880s, people of Polish ancestry have been the second largest group of residents in Milwaukee, second only to those with German ancestry.

The Polish Center of Wisconsin opened in August 2000, thanks to funding from Polish Fest and Polish Heritage Alliance Inc., according to the official website for the fest. Today, the fest raises funds throughout the year to support cultural events at the Polish Center of Wisconsin, located at 6941 S. 68th St. in Franklin.

“With our wide selection of entertainment, heritage, food and fun, Polish Fest is our children’s glimpse into their heritage and our grandparent’s nostalgic walk through the past,” read the welcome sign. “And just as important, visitors of different ethnic backgrounds gain a new understanding of Poland and its people.”

Or just have a fun time.

Our photos below capture the scene.

Photo Gallery

