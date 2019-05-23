Free Tickets to Water Lantern Festival

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

They’ve been held across the country and the experience is unforgettable. The nation-wide Water Lantern Festival is coming to Milwaukee on Saturday, June 8th at Veteran’s Park on the Lakefront. The festival gives attendees a chance to light the water with your community and take in the beautiful sight of hundreds of tiki torches as you relax and connect with those around you. Watch your unique lantern drift out into the water as it joins other lanterns carrying hope, love, happiness, healing, peace and connection.

Gates to the event open at 5 p.m. on June 8th and you’ll find food trucks, music, and fun. Tickets include your entry into the festival area and you’ll be given a floating lantern, a marker to create your own lantern design, commemorative drawstring bag, and wristband. By 8 p.m., guests are encouraged to design their special lantern and make it uniquely theirs before launching. Launching begins at sunset, and will last from about 8:30 to 9:30, and the festival is committed to ensuring a sustainable event with zero impact to the environment. The eco-friendly lanterns, which are made from rice paper and wood, will all be removed from the water and properly disposed of at the conclusion of the event by their team of dedicated workers.

It’s a peaceful, people pleasing event. And Urban Milwaukee members can attend, join the fun and launch your special lantern, for free. It’s just another perk in Urban Milwaukee’s unique membership program, unlike any other news site in town. Being a member is like being a Milwaukee insider; you’re the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events. And if you sign-up today, you’ll receive two free tickets worth $62 to this fun and family-friendly Water Lantern Festival on Saturday, June 8th at 5 p.m., while supplies last. Once you become a member, you can follow this link to reserve your tickets.

This isn’t the only perk of becoming a member. There’s a ton more, including:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, the price of a membership is just $9 per month, or $99 for an entire year. But during this exclusive deal, you’ll receive free admission to Water Lantern Festival at Veterans Park, valued at $62 — worth more than half of the price of a membership for the entire year. Signing-up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time.

So, join us today, and attend this beautiful and fun kick-off to summer.

Once you become a member, you can follow this link to reserve your two tickets, while supplies last. Current Urban Milwaukee members are also eligible to claim this deal while we have tickets available.

Tickets to the Water Lantern Festival are available for Veterans Park on Saturday, June 8th from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. A few things to take note of regarding this event: outside lanterns are not allowed, as they cannot guarantee or be responsible for their clean up, and pets (besides service animals) are not permitted. If weather prohibits the launching of the lanterns, the festival staff will work with local officials to determine what the options are for rescheduling the event within 120 days. For more information, visit the event’s FAQ page of their website. Veterans Park is located at 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive.