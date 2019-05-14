MKE Listing

Spectacular Breakwater Condo

17th-floor, three-bedroom unit features an open floor plan, amazing panoramic views and a gourmet kitchen

May 14th, 2019 12:57 pm
1313 N. Franklin Pl., #1701. Photo courtesy of Corley Real Estate.

Spectacular luxury living in this southwest corner unit at the Breakwater! Foyer leads to the open floor plan with wood floors, spacious dining area, floor to ceiling windows with amazing panoramic views. Enjoy beautiful sunsets or entertain guests on the oversized private balcony. Gourmet kitchen boasts 2-tier breakfast bar, custom cabinets, granite counters, top of the line stainless appliances and a tiled backsplash. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with whirlpool tub, dual vanities, backsplash and tiled shower stall. Two more bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are perfect for out of town guests. Separate laundry room with your own washer and dryer and a private 2 car garage complete the unit. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment or the lakefront.

Twilight Open House, Thursday, May 16th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

An expert in Milwaukee’s downtown and everything it has to offer, Corley has helped place customers of all walks of life in their urban dream homes.

Corley Real Estate

The Breakdown

  • Address: 1313 N. Franklin Pl., #1701
  • Size: 2,525 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Total Rooms: 8
  • Year Built: 2009
  • Asking Price: $1,325,000
  • Condo Fees: $830/Month
  • Property Taxes: $28,964
  • Property Type: Condominium
  • Architectural Style: High Rise
  • Parking: 2 Car Private Garage
  • Walk Score: 90
  • MLS#: 1636545

Photos

