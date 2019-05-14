Spectacular luxury living in this southwest corner unit at the Breakwater! Foyer leads to the open floor plan with wood floors, spacious dining area, floor to ceiling windows with amazing panoramic views. Enjoy beautiful sunsets or entertain guests on the oversized private balcony. Gourmet kitchen boasts 2-tier breakfast bar, custom cabinets, granite counters, top of the line stainless appliances and a tiled backsplash. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with whirlpool tub, dual vanities, backsplash and tiled shower stall. Two more bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are perfect for out of town guests. Separate laundry room with your own washer and dryer and a private 2 car garage complete the unit. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment or the lakefront.

Twilight Open House, Thursday, May 16th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

An expert in Milwaukee’s downtown and everything it has to offer, Corley has helped place customers of all walks of life in their urban dream homes.

The Breakdown

Address: 1313 N. Franklin Pl., #1701

Size: 2,525 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Total Rooms: 8

Year Built: 2009

Asking Price: $1,325,000

Condo Fees: $830/Month

Property Taxes: $28,964

Property Type: Condominium

Architectural Style: High Rise

Parking: 2 Car Private Garage

Walk Score: 90

MLS#: 1636545

