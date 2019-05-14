Spectacular Breakwater Condo
17th-floor, three-bedroom unit features an open floor plan, amazing panoramic views and a gourmet kitchen
Spectacular luxury living in this southwest corner unit at the Breakwater! Foyer leads to the open floor plan with wood floors, spacious dining area, floor to ceiling windows with amazing panoramic views. Enjoy beautiful sunsets or entertain guests on the oversized private balcony. Gourmet kitchen boasts 2-tier breakfast bar, custom cabinets, granite counters, top of the line stainless appliances and a tiled backsplash. Master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath with whirlpool tub, dual vanities, backsplash and tiled shower stall. Two more bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are perfect for out of town guests. Separate laundry room with your own washer and dryer and a private 2 car garage complete the unit. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment or the lakefront.
Twilight Open House, Thursday, May 16th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sponsored by Corley Real Estate
An expert in Milwaukee’s downtown and everything it has to offer, Corley has helped place customers of all walks of life in their urban dream homes.
The Breakdown
- Address: 1313 N. Franklin Pl., #1701
- Size: 2,525 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
- Total Rooms: 8
- Year Built: 2009
- Asking Price: $1,325,000
- Condo Fees: $830/Month
- Property Taxes: $28,964
- Property Type: Condominium
- Architectural Style: High Rise
- Parking: 2 Car Private Garage
- Walk Score: 90
- MLS#: 1636545
Contact Corley Real Estate
Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.