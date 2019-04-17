Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Gouda Girls, a local food truck and restaurant, has plans to move to a new location.

Owners Tina and Katherine Tonn announced the move on April 9. According to a post on the business’ Facebook page, Gouda Girls has already moved out of its location at the Eleven25 at the Pabst food court (1125 N. 9th St.). The post says that a new partner has offered the businesses a new location, and that the offer “was just [too] good to pass up.” The post also says that the new partner and location cannot be announced “till [sic] everything has been signed.” Meanwhile, the Gouda Girls food truck will still operate at all of its previously scheduled events, including Chill on the Hill, Music Mondays and events at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Katherine Tonn declined to offer additional details in an email to Urban Milwaukee. “At this time we have plans in place, but not finalized,” she says. “We don’t wish to make any announcements just yet.”

But we’re guessing the new location is in the Third Ward, given a congrats “in advance” offered on Facebook by someone from the Historic Third Ward.

Gouda Girls focuses on Wisconsin dairy and comfort food items. The menu includes variations of grilled cheese and other grilled sandwiches, as well as a tomato soup and fresh green salad. Before its closure, the restaurant had operated at Eleven25 at Pabst since the food court opened in 2016.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.