"I’m literally one person away from every decision maker in the city."

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I own Catera, a brand strategy and management company. I help musicians, creatives and elected officials to be seen and heard. By day, I work as Ex Fabula’s Event Producer. I coordinate logistics for all of our workshops and StorySlams. Both jobs allow me to create equity, so I’m really fortunate.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I’m a Milwaukee girl, born and raised.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

I love that it’s a small city with big city amenities. I’m literally one person away from every decision maker in the city. And, I think Milwaukee is unrefined.

Two things. A solid pipeline for independent musicians to play great gigs and make income on an independent level. This pipeline would have to be something that extends past Milwaukee. And, opportunities for urban genres to gig more at consistent venues.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Hopeful

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

This is a toss-up. Antigua Latin Restaurant, everything on its menu is beyond delicious. Uppa Yard (on Northside) has the best Jamaican food, their curry chicken and rice and beans. Especially because I prefer dark meat. And, Centro Cafe in Riverwest. Their seafood risotto and tiramisu. I could eat it every day.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

My ideal Saturday would be Hot Yoga at Embody Yoga at Sherman Phoenix, Soul food Brunch Buffet at Rise & Grind in Bronzeville and curling up with a good book at a local coffee house — if I can squeeze in a massage at Aveda in the Third Ward…. even better.