Join Us, Celebrate World Theatre Day

Ladies and gentleman, today is World Theatre Day!

This day of celebration was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute to celebrate the value and impact of theater in world culture, and it’s one that should certainly be celebrated in Milwaukee, which has a large number and variety of theaters. Milwaukee’s performing arts scene has long been considered among the leaders for a city its size and its theaters are a big part of that.

And Urban Milwaukee has become a player as well in promoting the theater. In the past year, we’ve partnered with the Marcus Center, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Rep, Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, Renaissance Theatreworks, Skylight Theatre, the United Community Center’s entertainment series, Wisconsin Center District, and many other presenters of theater. We’ve offered free tickets to many shows, not to mention to art, dance, opera and other musical events. We have offered hundreds of tickets from our partners to our members. Our members range from frequent theatergoers to newcomers to the scene. We create ticket offers for all tastes.

Urban Milwaukee also works hard to cover the theater scene, publishing press releases, theater reviews and other stories. But we’d like to do more, and for that we need your support. Our membership program has become the main way we finance Urban Milwaukee, and the more members we have, the more we can increase our editorial coverage of the theater and all forms of arts and entertainment.

We are committed to building a fiercely independent publication that champions Milwaukee and smart urban solutions for this city, as well as highlighting the best entertainment our area has to offer. If you love and want to support theater, or would like a chance to claim free tickets to a number of marquee events, becoming a member is a simple way to do both.

There are multiple perks to becoming a member; click here to learn more. To view our Arts & Entertainment page, click here.

We hope you take a moment to celebrate World Theatre Day. Whether you like Shakespeare, musicals, cutting-edge dramas, mysteries or comedies, we believe there is a stage production for all. And we have many great giveaways to theater and other arts and entertainment in the works.

Support our arts coverage, and become a member today.