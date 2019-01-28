"I love the entrepreneurial attitude of the people that live here."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at Kane Communications Group as a Communications Associate. Working at Kane means that I get to be part of a growing startup company and that I am surrounded by industry experts who I learn from every day. (The snacks and ability to work from home are also great!)

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I have lived in Milwaukee for seven months. With a just for fun attitude, I decided to apply for jobs in the Greater Milwaukee area with the hope of moving here. My first job offer came from a small full-service advertising and public relations agency based in Milwaukee (Thanks, Celtic!). I believe that Milwaukee is one of the best cities for young professionals to start a career.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

I love the entrepreneurial attitude of the people that live here. I prefer to spend my dollars locally, and you can definitely find a locally owned business on every corner. The businesses are growing inside of our city, alongside our skyline.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Booming!

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Although you will never have better cheese curds than at Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee is definitely more than just cheese. I can’t say that I haven’t liked a single meal that I have had at a local restaurant.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live in the Pabst District. I love this neighborhood because I have watched it grow over the span of my seven months here. First Glass and Griddle and finally the anticipated completion of the Fiserv Forum.