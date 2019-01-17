The Many Giveaways of Urban Milwaukee

Our members were eligible for huge number of deals in 2018, with even more coming in 2019. Check out the list.

By now, you’ve probably heard about Urban Milwaukee’s membership program. It’s the only news-site program of it’s kind in Milwaukee, and it’s filled with perks.

Think we’re exaggerating? We’ve compiled a list of all of our membership offers, from the beginning of 2018 to the very last day of the year. And wow, it’s a lot. The full list includes:

These free tickets:

Frankly Music’s “Glass Houses”

Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation “MANDIs”

South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center’s “4 Guyz”

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center’s “Jessica Lang Dance”

Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo”

The Illusionists Live

Live radio show and podcast “To The Best of Our Knowledge”

Danceworks’ “Secrets from the Wide Sky”

Bel Canto Chorus’ “The Immigrant Story”

Pridefest

Festa Italiana

Summerfest

Milwaukee Air & Water Show

Germanfest

Bristol Renaissance Faire

Black Arts Fest

State Fair

Flowers for Dreams Floral Workshop

Colin Quinn Live at Turner Hall Ballroom

Irish Fest

Indian Summer Tickets

Trimborn Harvest of Arts & Crafts

Milwaukee Fashion Week

Film Girl Film Festival

Milwaukee Film Festival

Frankly Music’s “Miró Quartet”

Trainfest

Holiday Folk Fair International

Empty Storefronts Conference

Frankly Music’s “The Voice of the Clarinet”

Early Music Now’s “Istanpitta”

UWM Peck School of the Arts “The Tempest”

Chamber Theater’s “Christmas in Babylon”

Early Music Now’s “Pomerium”

Wisconsin Center’s “Radiance”

MKE Brewing Co.’s New Year’s Eve Party

Pabst’s New Year’s Eve Party

These free gift-cards:

Urban Om

Screaming Tuna

Shred415 Class Vouchers

Pizza Man Giftcard

These Beer Bashes:

Broken Bat Brewing Co.

Black Husky Brewing

These Free Tours:

Sanger House Gardens Tour

Milwaukee Streetcar Tour

Milwaukee Public Library Central Library

7Seventy7 Apartment Complex

These Discounted Tours:

2 Sculpture Milwaukee Tours

2 Newaukee’s Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!)

Extra discounts:

10% off Urban Milwaukee: The Store

$20 off for The Gift of Urban Milwaukee

50% off Annual Party Tickets

And this free book:

Carl Baehr’s From the Emerald Isle to the Cream City: A History of the Irish in Milwaukee

If you were to have taken advantage of every single offer above, you would have received a minimum of $2,387.95 worth of free stuff and experiences. Of course you would have had to want all those giveaways and been the first to apply for them each time. So no one did that. But we did have some particularly active members who saved hundreds of dollars.

So, yes, an Urban Milwaukee membership can be a very good deal.

And we are working hard to make 2019 even bigger and better by nearly doubling the amount of offers and giveaways and expanding the range of our deals. And all that will still come for just $9/month, or $99 per year. Plus you help support a publication you enjoy reading.

For the entire list of our many membership perks, visit our membership welcome page.

It’s a great deal. And a great way to support local journalism.