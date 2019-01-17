The Many Giveaways of Urban Milwaukee
Our members were eligible for huge number of deals in 2018, with even more coming in 2019. Check out the list.
By now, you’ve probably heard about Urban Milwaukee’s membership program. It’s the only news-site program of it’s kind in Milwaukee, and it’s filled with perks.
Think we’re exaggerating? We’ve compiled a list of all of our membership offers, from the beginning of 2018 to the very last day of the year. And wow, it’s a lot. The full list includes:
These free tickets:
- Frankly Music’s “Glass Houses”
- Milwaukee Awards for Neighborhood Development Innovation “MANDIs”
- South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center’s “4 Guyz”
- Sharon Lynne Wilson Center’s “Jessica Lang Dance”
- Cirque du Soleil’s “Corteo”
- The Illusionists Live
- Live radio show and podcast “To The Best of Our Knowledge”
- Danceworks’ “Secrets from the Wide Sky”
- Bel Canto Chorus’ “The Immigrant Story”
- Pridefest
- Festa Italiana
- Summerfest
- Milwaukee Air & Water Show
- Germanfest
- Bristol Renaissance Faire
- Black Arts Fest
- State Fair
- Flowers for Dreams Floral Workshop
- Colin Quinn Live at Turner Hall Ballroom
- Irish Fest
- Indian Summer Tickets
- Trimborn Harvest of Arts & Crafts
- Milwaukee Fashion Week
- Film Girl Film Festival
- Milwaukee Film Festival
- Frankly Music’s “Miró Quartet”
- Trainfest
- Holiday Folk Fair International
- Empty Storefronts Conference
- Frankly Music’s “The Voice of the Clarinet”
- Early Music Now’s “Istanpitta”
- UWM Peck School of the Arts “The Tempest”
- Chamber Theater’s “Christmas in Babylon”
- Early Music Now’s “Pomerium”
- Wisconsin Center’s “Radiance”
- MKE Brewing Co.’s New Year’s Eve Party
- Pabst’s New Year’s Eve Party
These free gift-cards:
- Urban Om
- Screaming Tuna
- Shred415 Class Vouchers
- Pizza Man Giftcard
These Beer Bashes:
- Broken Bat Brewing Co.
- Black Husky Brewing
These Free Tours:
- Sanger House Gardens Tour
- Milwaukee Streetcar Tour
- Milwaukee Public Library Central Library
- 7Seventy7 Apartment Complex
These Discounted Tours:
- 2 Sculpture Milwaukee Tours
- 2 Newaukee’s Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!)
Extra discounts:
- 10% off Urban Milwaukee: The Store
- $20 off for The Gift of Urban Milwaukee
- 50% off Annual Party Tickets
And this free book:
- Carl Baehr’s From the Emerald Isle to the Cream City: A History of the Irish in Milwaukee
If you were to have taken advantage of every single offer above, you would have received a minimum of $2,387.95 worth of free stuff and experiences. Of course you would have had to want all those giveaways and been the first to apply for them each time. So no one did that. But we did have some particularly active members who saved hundreds of dollars.
So, yes, an Urban Milwaukee membership can be a very good deal.
And we are working hard to make 2019 even bigger and better by nearly doubling the amount of offers and giveaways and expanding the range of our deals. And all that will still come for just $9/month, or $99 per year. Plus you help support a publication you enjoy reading.
For the entire list of our many membership perks, visit our membership welcome page.
It’s a great deal. And a great way to support local journalism.