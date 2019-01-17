Here’s the Top Donors in High Court Race
Lubars and Lynne Uihlein top those for Neubauer, many corporate leaders for Hagedorn.
Two appeals court judges vying for an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in April raised a combined $641,000 in the last half of 2018, and many of their largest contributors were longtime partisan donors.
Campaign finance reports filed by the candidates on Tuesday show numerous longtime Democratic donors and union political action committees (PACs) backed Appeals Judge Lisa Neubauer, of Racine. Several longtime Republican donors were among the top contributors to Appeals Judge Brian Hagedorn, of Oconomowoc.
Neubauer, of Racine, raised about $330,400 in the last six months of 2018 and had about $573,000 in her campaign account on Dec. 31. A preliminary review of her latest campaign finance report showed her largest contributors were:
Lynde Uihlein, a Milwaukee philanthropist who runs the Brico Fund, $20,000
Marianne and Sheldon Lubar, of River Hills, $20,000. Sheldon Lubar founded Lubar & Co.
John C. Miller, of Kohler, a retired attorney, $20,000
Robert Haselow, of Edina, Minn., founder of Minneapolis Radiation Oncology, $20,000
Wisconsin Laborers District Council PAC, DeForest, $18,000
Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC) PAC, Madison, $18,000
American Federation of Teachers Local 212, Milwaukee, $18,000
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers PAC, Washington, D.C., $10,000
Madeleine Lubar, of Milwaukee, a homemaker and volunteer, $10,000. Lubar’s husband, David, is president of Lubar & Co.
Appeals Judge Brian Hagedorn, of Oconomowoc, raised $310,630 in the last half of 2018 and had about $281,100 in his campaign account on Dec. 31. A preliminary review of his latest campaign finance report showed his largest contributors were:
Michael White, of River Hills, chairman of Rite Hite Corp., $20,000
Richard Uihlein, of Lake Forest, Ill., owner of Uline Corp., $20,000
Fred Young, of Racine, retired owner of Young Radiator, $10,000
Holly K. Jensen, of Madison, $10,000. Jensen and her husband, Jay, own Clasen Quality Coatings.
John Silseth, of Brookfield, owner of Antietam LLC, $10,000
Kathryn Burke, of Milwaukee, $10,000. Burke and her husband, John, own Burke Properties.
Ron Buholzer, of Monroe, co-owner of Klondike Cheese Factory, $10,000
Steve Buholzer, of Monroe, co-owner of Klondike Cheese Factory, $10,000
Neubauer and Hagedorn, who are both judges on the District II Court of Appeals based in Waukesha, are seeking to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson on the April 2 ballot.
Abrahamson is one of the seven-member court’s liberal members. Conservatives currently have a 4-3 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
One thought on “Campaign Cash: Here’s the Top Donors in High Court Race”
Are those competing Uihlein’s siblings, cousins?