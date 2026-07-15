Milwaukee County Jail Joins National Program of Job Training, Education

Jail is the first site in Wisconsin to embrace IGNITE program and 38th in the nation.

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A national program aimed at offering job training and educational opportunities for incarcerated people is coming to the Milwaukee County Jail.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced the start of the Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education, or IGNITE, program Tuesday at the county jail. Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball called it a “collaborative program.”

“It’s a program that is designed to make our community safer, so that when people who are in our care and our custody for 24/7, sometimes months, they can come out with something that’s going to help them to be a more productive citizen, so that they can make those better life choices,” Ball said.

The IGNITE program was created by the Sheriff of Genesee County, Michigan and has since grown to other communities across the nation. The Milwaukee County Jail is the first site in Wisconsin to have the program and the 38th site in the nation.

As part of the program, people incarcerated at the jail can take educational classes and receive job training and life skills.

“The purpose is to provide an educational foundation as well as job skills for those in our care and in our custody,” Ball said.

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Claire McNally, a project manager for the National Sheriffs’ Association, said they also offer courses to get a General Educational Development (GED) or high school diploma through the program. She said other sites have offered art therapy, yoga classes, equine therapy and even comic book writing courses.

“There’s so many unique courses that come out of IGNITE, and I think a big part of that is the network that we’ve built,” McNally said.

McNally said a monthly networking meeting is held through the National Sheriffs’ Association, so other counties across the nation can share what they’re doing.

Regarding education, McNally said the program can include “community led classes,” as well as “tablet based learning” for participants. She said the program is all about “tailoring education to a person.”

“So by giving them all these options, they are able to find ways that work for them,” McNally said.

A person who is only at the facility for a short time could take a quick course on anger management or a course on an introduction to GED diplomas, McNally said.

“At its core, IGNITE is about changing lives by giving people the tools, support and opportunities to return to their communities better prepared,” she said. “And when individuals leave jail with education, life skills and hope for the future, we get safer neighborhoods, fewer victims and stronger communities.”

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said participants in their North Carolina program get a certificate when they complete the program. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office also offers incarcerated people a recording studio.

“Giving those individuals a chance just to record music completely lowered our conflict inside our detention center with our staff,” McFadden said. “Just that.”

Milwaukee County Sheriff Ball said the jail houses no more than 960 people at a time. She said everyone in their custody will have the chance to participate in the program if they decide to.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Telia Evans said the Milwaukee County Jail is in the early stages of the program. She said they’re still looking for more community partners.

Ball said the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has been looking to get the program started for over three years.

“I think it’s a program that is worthwhile,” Ball said.

National program aimed at job training, education starts at Milwaukee County Jail was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.