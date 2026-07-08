Jeramey Jannene

This content is only for membersVice President Invites Mayor Johnson To DC To Talk Elections

Also offers subtle slap at mayor. But Johnson says he'll take Vance up on invitation.

By - Jul 8th, 2026 04:34 pm

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