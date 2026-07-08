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Milwaukee County homeowners and renters are eligible to receive federal financial assistance following storms in April this year.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved individual assistance funding for damage incurred during the heavy storms and flooding between April 13 and 23 this year. President Donald Trump‘s administration approved the request on June 30, following a request from Gov. Tony Evers in May.

“Thank you to Gov. Evers and Wisconsin’s congressional delegation for advocating on behalf of Wisconsin communities,” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said in a statement Tuesday. “Many Milwaukee County residents hadn’t even finished recovering from the August 2025 floods when the April storms hit. I’m grateful they now have access to these federal resources to help them rebuild and move forward.”

It’s the second time in less than a year that FEMA has released funding to cover damage to private property. Over a 14-hour period in early August 2025, a once-in-1,000-year storm dropped as much as 15 inches of rain in some areas of Milwaukee. The floods caused more than $120 million in damage to private homes and more than $22 million in verified damage to public infrastructure across the county. The administration has still not provided funding for public infrastructure damaged by flooding in 2025.

In May, Evers requested federal assistance for more than $9.8 million in verified damage to private property and $17.6 million in damage to public infrastructure after heavy storms and tornadoes rolled across the state the previous month.

Trump has approved $22.6 million in assistance for private damage across the state, but more funding is available for verified damage. Last year, $29.8 million was approved following the August storms, but the federal government ultimately ended up disbursing $208.2 million.

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County residents can apply for funding through the FEMA Disaster Assistance website or by calling the FEMA Helpline. To secure assistance, an application must be filed with the federal government, even if damage has already been reported to a local municipality or FEMA.

To receive funding, an application must be filed with the federal government through the Disaster Assistance website or by calling the FEMA Helpline. Everyone seeking assistance must apply with the federal government, even if they have already reported damage or had a damage assessment conducted by Milwaukee County, FEMA or a local municipality.