Milwaukee Bucks Introduce New Head Coach Taylor Jenkins

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Milwaukee Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins made his first public appearance Wednesday afternoon, speaking to media members and a crowd of fans during a press conference at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Jenkins, who served as a Bucks assistant from 2018 to 2019 and led the Memphis Grizzlies for six seasons, comes to Milwaukee after taking time away from coaching following his departure from Memphis in 2025. His appointment was officially announced April 30, after former head coach Doc Rivers stepped down.

“I know this season was one that everyone’s ready to come [back] from and get right back to it,” Jenkins said of the Bucks’ 2025-26 campaign, which ended with a 29-45 record and a failure to make the playoffs. “These guys know I’m going to be on them from the get-go, figuring out how we’re going to build this together.”

Jenkins said he’s “competitive by nature” and hopes that mentality, along with a strong sense of camaraderie, will become an asset for the season ahead.

“I love the depth of this team,” Jenkins said. “Even in small sample sizes, you can see the amazing talent. But I also see a competitive nature there, and I’ve got a style of play in mind that’s going to unlock even more for these guys.”

Jenkins, whose tenure in the league also includes roles with the San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks, is one of the few NBA head coaches without a collegiate playing career. The Bucks organization moved quickly to secure his commitment after Rivers’ departure, bypassing a broad search.

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“We knew who we wanted to hire — it was Taylor Jenkins,” said Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam, citing the coach’s player development record and defensive reputation. “It was a no-brainer for us.”

Jon Horst, the team’s general manager, added that he sees Jenkins as a key part of the team’s return to “sustained success.”

“We looked at all the candidates when we had the opportunity and discussed what we want to get out of this, and we want to build,” Horst said. “This is about being better than we were yesterday, getting better every single day. And this is the person to do it.”

According to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, Jenkins has signed a long-term deal worth well over $10 million annually, making him among the most highly paid coaches in the league.

The Bucks now have three head coaches on the payroll, including Doc Rivers, who is due an eight-figure salary for the 2026-27 season, and Adrian Griffin.

Speakers deflected questions about Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose contract runs through the end of the 2026-27 season. He’ll be eligible to sign a new contract extension in October.

“He’s a phenomenal player, phenomenal person and arguably one of the best basketball players in the world,” Haslam said. “We don’t know whether Giannis is staying with us or not, but we’ll work through that with Giannis.”

Haslam, in a press scrum after the meeting, said the team would make a decision on trading Giannis before the NBA Draft, scheduled for June 23. The team will find out which position it will pick on Sunday. Haslam said the team maintains a “very positive” relationship with Antetokounmpo.

Jenkins called the hiring “a full-circle moment,” reflecting on the relationships he formed with Bucks staff and the city itself during his stint as an assistant coach under Mike Budenholzer.

“Milwaukee made a profound and lasting impact on me and my family,” Jenkins said. “I know how this community embraces everyone who loves the organization, players included, so when we go out there in our jerseys, that’s who we’re playing for.”

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